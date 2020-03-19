TREASURIES-Yields down in choppy session as investors puzzle out policy

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields largely fell in volatile trading on Thursday as investors took stock of a string of new policy responses to the coronavirus pandemic and a report showed new jobless claims soaring. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was at 1.1354%, down 12.3 basis points for the session. But the yield on the 3-month U.S. Treasury bill was up 2.1 basis points to 0.0407%. Analysts said the low level indicated investors were piling into the short-term security as a safety play while taking stock of various new initiatives by President Donald Trump's administration, the Fed and health authorities to deal with the crisis. "There's tremendous duration risk at the back end of the curve," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management. "You're seeing rotation trades out of stocks, and on anything going into fixed income the flows seem overwhelmingly geared toward the front end of the curve." Many investors were still trying to understand the implications of steps by policymakers including slashed interest rates and other steps to improve liquidity. "Everyone is trying to digest what impact all this stimulus will have on Treasuries," Lorizio said. Major U.S. stock exchanges opened lower. A report Thursday morning by the Labor Department showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to a 2-1/2-year high last week as companies in the services sector laid off workers because of the coronavirus pandemic that has fractured economic activity. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to move quickly to pass a $1 trillion economic relief measure by early next week, saying he expects bipartisan support for the bill to get cash payments to Americans during the crisis. In addition the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the taps for central banks in nine new countries to access dollars. The Fed said the swaps, in which the Fed accepts other currencies as collateral in exchange for dollars, will for at least the next six months allow other central banks to tap up to a combined total of $450 billion to back up the world's dollar-dependent financial system. March 19 Thursday 9:49AM New York / 1349 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0407 0.021 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.023 Two-year note 101-56/256 0.4947 -0.035 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.5951 -0.064 Five-year note 102-12/256 0.7031 -0.112 Seven-year note 100-180/256 1.0199 -0.114 10-year note 103-104/256 1.1354 -0.123 30-year bond 104-144/256 1.802 -0.092 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 3.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.75 2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -15.50 -1.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -79.00 -4.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Will Dunham)