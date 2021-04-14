Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields drift higher ahead of slate of Fed speakers

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday as several Federal Reserve officials, including Chair
Jerome Powell, were set to speak in the wake of the latest
inflation data.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 1.5
basis points at 1.6376%. 
    Yields tumbled on Tuesday after a strong auction of 30-year
bonds and U.S. consumer prices data that showed while underlying
inflation picked up in March, it was not rising wildly as the
economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

    "It's more likely yields drift higher from here, and the
reason is we're just getting a lot of positive global economic
data," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the
Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. 
    "Although yields have moved up a lot, really 1.60% on the
10-year is not all that high when you think about the global
economy reflating and growing."
    As for the Fed speakers, she said they will continue to
insist the inflation numbers are transitory, but "will have to
reconcile the better-than expected economic data with their
projections for staying on hold".
    Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on
Wednesday that the central bank should reduce its "extraordinary
measures... at the first opportunity once we've reached, and are
reaching, some of these benchmarks". 
    Those include the weathering of the pandemic and progress
toward full employment and 2% inflation.
    Later on Wednesday, the Fed will release its Beige Book, a
compendium of data and anecdotes gathered by each of the 12
regional Federal Reserve banks on current economic conditions,
based on surveys of and interviews with key business contacts.
    Jones said the market will be looking at how serious and
widespread are price pressures for companies in various areas,
and what they may be saying about employment and wage prospects.
    The two-year Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less
than a basis point higher at 0.1649%. 
    A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the
gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes 
 was last 1.74 basis points steeper at 147.45 basis
points.
    
April 14 Wednesday 9:49AM New York / 1349 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.02         0.0203    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.04         0.0406    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-236/256   0.1649    0.004
 Three-year note               100-10/256   0.3619    0.011
 Five-year note                99-114/256   0.8645    0.025
 Seven-year note               99-156/256   1.3089    0.021
 10-year note                  95-92/256    1.6376    0.015
 20-year bond                  94-148/256   2.2141    0.019
 30-year bond                  90-164/256   2.3108    0.003
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        11.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.75        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -25.75        -1.75    
 spread (By Karen Pierog; Editing by Jan Harvey)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up