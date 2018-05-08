TREASURIES-Yields drift higher on political uncertainty over Iran, Italy

By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. government bond yields across maturities drifted higher on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the fate of the Iran nuclear deal and Italian elections spurred a moderate sell-off. Treasury yields followed the dollar up. The dollar extended its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies to a fresh 2018 high on Tuesday as pessimism about the United States remaining in the Iran deal spurred safe-haven demand for the greenback. "What the market is pricing at this point - though not pricing fully - is a scrapping of the (Iran) deal but without a plan B in place," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist Societe Generale in New York. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce later on Tuesday that he is pulling out the deal, European officials said, after they struggled to persuade him that the accord has halted Iran's nuclear ambitions. A rise in Italian bond yields also drove the moderate increase in their American counterparts on Tuesday. "A bit of the risk-off sentiment is driven by the widening we've seen in peripheral Europe, particularly in Italy," Braizinha said. Italian government bond yield rose sharply on Tuesday, lifting southern European peers, as the possibility of an early Italian election increased with the country's largest anti-establishment parties polling strongly. This raises the likelihood of an unprecedented immediate return to the polls, even as early as July. The 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.980 percent, above Monday's close at 2.950 percent. The 30-year yield was last at 3.141 percent, above its last close at 3.120 percent. The two-year note's yield was last at 2.514 percent, up from 2.497 at the end of Monday's session. The Treasury Department will kick off this week's auctions of $73 billion in U.S. debt with the sale of $31 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday. This represents an increase in issuance of $1 billion from April, and of $7 billion from February. The Treasury on May 2 announced the increased supply of debt to offset the impact of the Federal Reserve's reduction in its bond buying. The new debt supply will also be used to fund the $1.5 trillion the Republican-backed tax cut will add to the federal deficit. May 8 Tuesday 10:27AM New York / 1427 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-5/32 -0-13/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-120/256 -0-56/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.85 1.8846 0.050 Six-month bills 2.0125 2.0615 0.030 Two-year note 99-188/256 2.5135 0.016 Three-year note 99-60/256 2.6476 0.017 Five-year note 99-182/256 2.8126 0.029 Seven-year note 99-168/256 2.9298 0.030 10-year note 98-24/256 2.976 0.026 30-year bond 97-88/256 3.1378 0.018 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.50 0.50 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Will Dunham)