TREASURIES-Yields drift lower; demand for TIPS cools

(Recasts with TIPS auction, adds analyst comments and next week's note auctions) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, while a poor showing for an auction of 30-year Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) indicated that previous hot demand has cooled off. The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit a session low of 0.638% after higher-than-expected weekly unemployment claims data, was last down 2.4 basis points at 0.6509%. The U.S. Treasury sold $7 billion of TIPS at a high yield of -0.272%. The bid-to-cover ratio, a metric of overall demand, was 2.25. "This is one of the first bad TIPS auctions in quite awhile," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. TIPS yields are equal to relevant Treasury yields minus expected annual inflation, making them a market indicator of real interest rates. "The auction is telling you that the trade is done for at least right now and it will likely need some new spark or concern about inflation to bring people back quickly," Vogel said. Wednesday's release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting did not shed new light on the central bank's plans for inflation targeting, he added. "When that did not materialize, people backed away from some of their inflation expectation bets," he said. "That didn't sort of pull the rug from under TIPS, but certainly depressed demand." Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 1.106 million for the week ended Aug. 15, from an upwardly revised 971,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 925,000. Meanwhile, the Treasury announced a barrage of supply up for auction next week -- $50 billion of two-year notes, $51 billion of five-year notes, and $47 billion of seven-year notes. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 50.80 basis points, about 3 basis points lower than at Wednesday's close. August 20 Thursday 2:20PM New York / 1920 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0975 0.0989 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.115 0.1167 -0.005 Two-year note 99-248/256 0.1411 0.000 Three-year note 99-226/256 0.1644 0.000 Five-year note 99-228/256 0.2723 -0.005 Seven-year note 99-108/256 0.4597 -0.015 10-year note 99-192/256 0.6509 -0.024 20-year bond 99-112/256 1.1566 -0.037 30-year bond 99-212/256 1.382 -0.033 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.50 0.75 spread (By Karen Pierog Editing by Nick Zieminski)