August 20, 2020 / 6:51 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

TREASURIES-Yields drift lower; demand for TIPS cools

    CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday, while a poor showing for an auction of 30-year
Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) indicated that
previous hot demand has cooled off.
   The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit a session
low of 0.638% after higher-than-expected weekly unemployment
claims data, was last down 2.4 basis points at 0.6509%.
    The U.S. Treasury sold $7 billion of TIPS at a high yield of
-0.272%. The bid-to-cover ratio, a metric of overall demand, was
2.25.
    "This is one of the first bad TIPS auctions in quite
awhile," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN
Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
    TIPS yields are equal to relevant Treasury yields minus
expected annual inflation, making them a market indicator of
real interest rates.
    "The auction is telling you that the trade is done for at
least right now and it will likely need some new spark or
concern about inflation to bring people back quickly," Vogel
said. 
    Wednesday's release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's July
meeting did not shed new light on the central bank's plans for
inflation targeting, he added.
   "When that did not materialize, people backed away from some
of their inflation expectation bets," he said. "That didn't sort
of pull the rug from under TIPS, but certainly depressed
demand." 
    Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported
initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a
seasonally adjusted 1.106 million for the week ended Aug. 15,
from an upwardly revised 971,000 in the prior week. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast 925,000.
    Meanwhile, the Treasury announced a barrage of supply up for
auction next week -- $50 billion of two-year notes, $51 billion
of five-year notes, and $47 billion of seven-year notes.

    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was last at 50.80 basis points, about 3
basis points lower than at Wednesday's close.
    August 20 Thursday 2:20PM New York / 1920 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0975       0.0989    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.115        0.1167    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-248/256   0.1411    0.000
 Three-year note               99-226/256   0.1644    0.000
 Five-year note                99-228/256   0.2723    -0.005
 Seven-year note               99-108/256   0.4597    -0.015
 10-year note                  99-192/256   0.6509    -0.024
 20-year bond                  99-112/256   1.1566    -0.037
 30-year bond                  99-212/256   1.382     -0.033
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
