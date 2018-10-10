TREASURIES-Yields drop after U.S. equities sell-off

* U.S. stocks meltdown pushes investors back to Treasuries * U.S. PPI rises in September, core gains as well * U.S. auctions show mixed results * Bond market playing catch-up to Fed rate forecasts - analyst (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell late on Wednesday in a flight to quality as investors snapped up government bonds in the midst of a sharp sell-off in U.S. stocks. Yields had been higher all day fueled by solid U.S. economic data that reinforced expectations of multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the next 12 months. Investors, however, bought back Treasuries after the three major U.S. stock indexes posted steep losses of between 3 and 4 percent on the day. "It took a while before we got a bid in Treasuries, but finally into the close, when the Dow was like down 800 points, we did see buyers step in," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "Stock investors are a little concerned about rising rates. But I don't think that's going to change sentiment at the Fed," she added. In late afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were last at 3.170 percent, down from 3.208 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bond yields also fell to 3.355 percent , versus Tuesday's 3.369 percent. Also on Wednesday, the Treasury held two key auctions with fair to modest results - $36 billion in U.S. 3-year notes, and $23 billion in reopened 10-year notes. The U.S. 3-year note sold at a yield of 2.989 percent, the highest at an auction of this maturity since May 2007. The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 2.56, which was the lowest since July. The ratio was 2.68 at the previous 3-year note sale in September. The U.S. 10-year note, on the other hand, picked up a yield of 3.225 percent, the highest since May 2011. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.39, the lowest since February, while the ratio in September was 2.58. Earlier, data on producer prices, which rose in September after declining the previous month, added to the hawkish outlook on interest rates as it suggested that inflationary pressures were accelerating. "The market for quite some time has under-appreciated the Federal Reserve's rate hikes," said Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "Despite the meaningful repricing last week of rate expectations, that gap still has to be resolved. We expect the market to continue to catch up, which is more likely than the Fed lowering its rate path." Merz added that the disparity between the market's expectation for rates and the Fed's forecast underpins a big component of U.S. Bank's view that calls for rising yields across the curve. October 10 Wednesday 4:42PM New York / 2042 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.2275 2.2712 0.007 Six-month bills 2.3825 2.445 -0.005 Two-year note 99-208/256 2.8483 -0.041 Three-year note 99-126/256 2.9318 -0.050 Five-year note 99-100/256 3.0078 -0.049 Seven-year note 99-84/256 3.1079 -0.043 10-year note 97-128/256 3.1724 -0.036 30-year bond 93-68/256 3.3589 -0.010 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.00 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.25 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Richard Chang and James Dalgleish)