TREASURIES-Yields drop after U.S. kills top Iranian commander

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell
sharply on Friday on safety buying after a U.S. air strike
killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, increasing
tensions between the two countries.
    The Pentagon said on Thursday that Soleimani was actively
developing plans to attack Americans in Iraq and the Middle
East.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields were last 1.821%,
after falling as low as 1.795% overnight, which was the lowest
since Dec. 12. They closed at 1.882% on Thursday.
    
      January 3 Friday 7:24AM New York / 1224 GMT
    
    
                               Price        Current   Net Change
                                            Yield %   (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.495        1.5254    -0.008
 Six-month bills               1.515        1.5519    -0.026
 Two-year note                 100-44/256   1.5366    -0.038
 Three-year note               100-52/256   1.5539    -0.046
 Five-year note                100-164/256  1.6157    -0.054
 Seven-year note               100-20/256   1.7381    -0.060
 10-year note                  99-92/256    1.8212    -0.061
 30-year bond                  102-20/256   2.2786    -0.061
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         5.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         1.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -4.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 
    

