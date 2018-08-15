Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields drop as risk appetite fades on emerging market worries

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * Stronger-than-expected U.S. data briefly boosts yields
    * Turkish lira rises, but other EM currencies fall
    * U.S. yield curve flattens 

    NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday after two straight days of gains as risk appetite
soured amid nagging concerns about  fallout from the Turkish
crisis hitting other emerging markets.
    The yield curve also flattened, with the spread between U.S.
2-year and 10-year notes narrowing to 23.2 basis points
, the tightest gap since at least March 2010,
according to Reuters data. A flatter yield curve reflects market
uncertainty.  
    Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic numbers briefly lifted
yields, but they soon hit new session lows as buying of
Treasuries resumed.
    "Right now, the overall sentiment, especially toward
emerging markets, is fragile, and then you have the strong
dollar, which is adding to uncertainty," said Keith Lerner,
chief market strategist at Suntrust Advisory Services in
Atlanta.
    While the Turkish lira moved further away from
record lows, other emerging market currencies, such as the South
African rand and the Mexican peso, faltered.

    The lira continued to rally on liquidity measures announced
by the Turkish central bank on Tuesday.
    A leading emerging market stock index entered into what is
commonly regarded as bear territory on Wednesday, down 20
percent since January, as a fresh wave of selling extended a
slump.
    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell to 2.849 
percent, down from Tuesday's 2.895 percent. U.S.
30-year yields slid to 3.022 percent, from 3.062
percent late on Tuesday.
    On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields eased to 
2.604 percent from 2.633 percent on Tuesday.
    Earlier, yields pared losses after a batch of
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data reinforced
expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
next month. The data was led by U.S. retail sales, which rose
0.5 percent in July, beating expectations.
    Other reports showed U.S. productivity in the second quarter
was the strongest in three years, while the New York Fed's 
business index also overshot the consensus forecast.

    "With retail sales still robust and inflationary pressures
building, the Fed isn't going to be distracted by volatility in
emerging markets and will continue to increase interest rates,"
said Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics in
London.
    That said Fed funds futures are rallying in tandem with
Treasuries, on safe-haven flows, analysts said. While a
September rate hike has been fully priced in, the chances of a
fourth hike this year diminished to around 63 percent on
Wednesday, from around 67 percent a week ago, according to CME's
FedWatch.
    
      August 15 Wednesday 2:42PM New York / 1842 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP8               144-25/32    0-24/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP8              120-116/256  0-88/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.03         2.0688    -0.013
 Six-month bills               2.175        2.2297    -0.008
 Two-year note                 100-10/256   2.604     -0.029
 Three-year note               100-58/256   2.6708    -0.035
 Five-year note                100-34/256   2.721     -0.046
 Seven-year note               100-128/256  2.7953    -0.045
 10-year note                  100-56/256   2.8497    -0.045
 30-year bond                  99-140/256   3.0231    -0.039
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        19.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.50        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        13.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap       -7.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
April Joyner; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)
