Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields drop, curve flattens after bumper 30-year auction

By Kate Duguid

0 Min Read

 (New throughout)
    By Kate Duguid
    NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Strong demand for the $24
billion in 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds on auction Thursday drove
longer-dated yields lower and the yield curve flatter in
afternoon trade. 
    Primary dealers, who are responsible for absorbing the
supply not sold to direct and indirect bidders at auction, took
home just 17.4% of the pool, roughly the result last hit in
July. The 30-year yield fell to session lows after
the auction and was last down 5.3 basis points to 1.636%. The
benchmark 10-year yield fell 3.3 basis points on
Thursday to 0.908%. 
    The drop in longer-dated yields pulled the yield curve
flatter with the spread between the two- and 10-year yields
 last down about 2 basis points to 76.6 basis
points. The spread between the five- and 30-year yields
 was last down about 3 basis points to 125.2. 
    "Yields this afternoon are being driven by the very strong
auction, which stirred demand at the long end," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities, "as well
as some headlines that suggests that passage of a bipartisan
stimulus bill may be farther away that we initially expected."
    A U.S. Senate vote on a stopgap measure to keep the
government running could slip to the Friday deadline, a leading
Republican said, as a top Democrat suggested wrangling over a
spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on through
Christmas.  
    The move lower in longer-dated yields on Thursday was not
expected to reverse the broader trend higher in 10- and 30-year
yields. Since the lows hit in March, the 10-year yield has risen
 more than 60 basis points, and the 30-year has risen nearly
100. The two-year yield, by comparison hit an
all-time low in May and has since risen about 4 basis points.   
    Both rates have increased enough in the past several months
that some analysts believe the Fed will purchase more
longer-dated debt to cap yields and keep borrowing costs low.
Since March the Fed has bought more than $2 trillion worth of
Treasury debt, most of it in shorter-dated notes. 
    The Fed's policymaking committee is scheduled to meet next
week.
    "The Fed is clearly out there wanting to keep expectations
on rates low and that they will continue to broaden their
balance sheet significantly," said Stan Shipley, macro research
analyst at Evercore ISI. 
    Goldberg also argued the Fed was likely to reweight their
Treasury purchases next week. 
    December 10 Thursday 4:06PM New York / 2106 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0775       0.0786    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.0825       0.0837    -0.002
 Two-year note                 99-249/256   0.1389    -0.014
 Three-year note               99-204/256   0.1929    -0.023
 Five-year note                99-248/256   0.3813    -0.027
 Seven-year note               99-222/256   0.6445    -0.031
 10-year note                  99-180/256   0.9063    -0.035
 20-year bond                  99-24/256    1.4274    -0.053
 30-year bond                  99-208/256   1.6329    -0.056
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -28.25        -1.50    
 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Bernadette Baum, David
Gregorio and Tom Brown)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up