TREASURIES-Yields drop, in tandem with stocks, on global growth woes

* Europe, China cast pall on global growth, weigh on yields * Strong U.S. core retail sales to erase gloom * Despite robust retail sales, spending could slow in 2019-analyst (Adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Friday, in line with declines in U.S. equities, weighed down by worries about global growth after poor economic numbers out of Europe and China. U.S. long-dated yields fell after rising for four straight sessions. On the week, however, their yields were still higher, with benchmark 10-year notes up nearly 4 basis points. Yields, however, limited their fall following a surge in U.S. core retail sales in November, somewhat easing concerns about a potential downturn in the world's largest economy. But risk sentiment had already soured with the European and Chinese data, and it was difficult to reverse the trend in yields even with a strong U.S. number, analysts said. Data showed euro zone business ended the year on a weak note, expanding at the slowest pace in over four years as new order growth all but dried up, hurt by trade tensions and violent protests in France, a survey showed. In China, November retail sales grew at the weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years, underlining risks to the economy. Global stock markets tumbled following the weak European and Chinese data. "The weakness in stocks had something to do with the rise in U.S. Treasury yields," said Lou Brien, market strategist, at DRW Trading in Chicago. "It seems that relationship is more in tune lately because Treasuries may be sniffing out that stocks may be indicating economic weakness on the horizon," he added. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.887 percent from 2.911 percent late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year bond yields were also down at 3.139 percent from 3.148 percent on Wednesday. On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields traded lower as well at 2.733 percent, compared with Thursday's 2.76 percent. U.S. yields tempered their fall after data showed U.S. retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services rose 0.9 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.7 percent increase in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core retail sales rising 0.4 percent last month. John Hermann, rates strategist at MUFG Securities in New York said, however that the strong surge in consumer spending in the fourth quarter is an "overshoot and there will likely be a sharp "pay-back" in the first quarter of 2019. "If our models forecasts prove accurate, then U.S. economic data may weaken sequentially in the first quarter for many statistics – which may serve to cause the Federal Reserve pause to pause over the first three to four meetings of 2019," he added. December 14 Friday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT Price !RIC {UScv1} is invalid !RIC !RIC {UScv1} is {UScv1} invalid is invalid !RIC {TYcv1} is invalid !RIC !RIC {TYcv1} is {TYcv1} invalid is invalid Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.375 2.4219 0.002 Six-month bills 2.485 2.5509 0.000 Two-year note 100-8/256 2.733 -0.027 Three-year note 99-186/256 2.7207 -0.038 Five-year note 100-174/256 2.7272 -0.027 Seven-year note 100-112/256 2.8052 -0.025 10-year note 102-8/256 2.8877 -0.023 30-year bond 104-128/256 3.1418 -0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 14.50 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -14.50 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)