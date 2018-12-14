Bonds News
December 14, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields drop, in tandem with stocks, on global growth woes

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

5 Min Read

    * Europe, China cast pall on global growth, weigh on yields
    * Strong U.S. core retail sales to erase gloom
    * Despite robust retail sales, spending could slow in
2019-analyst

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on
Friday, in line with declines in U.S. equities, weighed down by
worries about global growth after poor economic numbers out of
Europe and China.
    U.S. long-dated yields fell after rising for four straight
sessions. On the week, however, their yields were still higher,
with benchmark 10-year notes up nearly 4 basis points.
    Yields, however, limited their fall following a surge in
U.S. core retail sales in November, somewhat easing concerns
about a potential downturn in the world's largest economy.
    But risk sentiment had already soured with the European and
Chinese data, and it was difficult to reverse the trend in
yields even with a strong U.S. number, analysts said.
    Data showed euro zone business ended the year on a weak
note, expanding at the slowest pace in over four years as new
order growth all but dried up, hurt by trade tensions and
violent protests in France, a survey showed.
    In China, November retail sales grew at the weakest pace
since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three
years, underlining risks to the economy.
    Global stock markets tumbled following the weak European and
Chinese data.
    "The weakness in stocks had something to do with the rise in
U.S. Treasury yields," said Lou Brien, market strategist, at DRW
Trading in Chicago.
    "It seems that relationship is more in tune lately because
Treasuries may be sniffing out that stocks may be indicating
economic weakness on the horizon," he added.
    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 
2.887 percent from 2.911 percent late on Thursday.
    U.S. 30-year bond yields were also down at 3.139 percent
 from 3.148 percent on Wednesday.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields traded
lower as well at 2.733 percent, compared with Thursday's 2.76
percent.
    U.S. yields tempered their fall after data showed U.S.
retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials
and food services rose 0.9 percent last month after an upwardly
revised 0.7 percent increase in October. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast core retail sales rising 0.4 percent last
month.
    John Hermann, rates strategist at MUFG Securities in New
York said, however that the strong surge in consumer spending in
the fourth quarter is an "overshoot and there will likely be a
sharp "pay-back" in the first quarter of 2019.
    "If our models forecasts prove accurate, then U.S. economic
data may weaken sequentially in the first quarter for many
statistics – which may serve to cause the Federal Reserve pause
to pause over the first three to four meetings of 2019," he
added.
    
      December 14 Friday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT
                               Price                  
 !RIC {UScv1} is invalid       !RIC         !RIC      
                               {UScv1} is   {UScv1}   
                               invalid      is        
                                            invalid   
 !RIC {TYcv1} is invalid       !RIC         !RIC      
                               {TYcv1} is   {TYcv1}   
                               invalid      is        
                                            invalid   
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.375        2.4219    0.002
 Six-month bills               2.485        2.5509    0.000
 Two-year note                 100-8/256    2.733     -0.027
 Three-year note               99-186/256   2.7207    -0.038
 Five-year note                100-174/256  2.7272    -0.027
 Seven-year note               100-112/256  2.8052    -0.025
 10-year note                  102-8/256    2.8877    -0.023
 30-year bond                  104-128/256  3.1418    -0.020
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        14.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -14.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.