May 29, 2019 / 1:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields drop to 20-month lows on trade fears

Karen Brettell

    * China newspapers warn on rare earths
    * Treasury to sell $32 bln seven-year notes

    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
dropped to 20-month lows on Wednesday as Chinese newspapers
warned of retaliating against the U.S. in a trade war that
investors are increasingly concerned will drag down
international economic growth.
    Chinese newspapers said that Beijing could use rare earths
to strike back at the United States. China is a major producer
of rare earths, which are used widely in electronics and
military equipment.             
    It came after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said
that Washington was not ready to make a deal with China while
also pressing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reduce
Japan's trade imbalance with the United States.             
    Stocks opened lower on the trade concerns.     
    “The equity market is starting to realize that the trade war
may be prolonged,” said Wen Lu, a rates and volatility
strategist at TD Securities in New York. “Some of the risk asset
weakness continues to translate into demand for safe havens.”
    Treasuries also rallied in line with German government debt
on concerns about Italy's budget and relationship with the
European Union. Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell to
its most negative in nearly three years.             
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year note yields             fell to 2.22
percent, the lowest since September 2017. They have fallen from
2.61 percent on April 17 and from 2.77 percent on March 4.
    The yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes
also inverted as far as 14 basis points. An inversion is widely
seen as a precursor to a recession.
    The Treasury Department will sell $32 billion in seven-year
notes, after it saw strong demand for a $40 billion sale of
two-year notes and solid demand for a $41 billion sale of
five-year notes on Tuesday. 

