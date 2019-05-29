TREASURIES-Yields drop to 20-month lows on trade fears

* China newspapers warn on rare earths * Treasury to sell $32 bln seven-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields dropped to 20-month lows on Wednesday as Chinese newspapers warned of retaliating against the U.S. in a trade war that investors are increasingly concerned will drag down international economic growth. Chinese newspapers said that Beijing could use rare earths to strike back at the United States. China is a major producer of rare earths, which are used widely in electronics and military equipment. It came after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that Washington was not ready to make a deal with China while also pressing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reduce Japan's trade imbalance with the United States. Stocks opened lower on the trade concerns. “The equity market is starting to realize that the trade war may be prolonged,” said Wen Lu, a rates and volatility strategist at TD Securities in New York. “Some of the risk asset weakness continues to translate into demand for safe havens.” Treasuries also rallied in line with German government debt on concerns about Italy's budget and relationship with the European Union. Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell to its most negative in nearly three years. Benchmark U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.22 percent, the lowest since September 2017. They have fallen from 2.61 percent on April 17 and from 2.77 percent on March 4. The yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes also inverted as far as 14 basis points. An inversion is widely seen as a precursor to a recession. The Treasury Department will sell $32 billion in seven-year notes, after it saw strong demand for a $40 billion sale of two-year notes and solid demand for a $41 billion sale of five-year notes on Tuesday. (Editing by Susan Thomas) )