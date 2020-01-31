TREASURIES-Yields drop to three-month lows as virus fears grow

(Adds data, updates prices) * Chinese coronavirus fears hurt risk appetite * Treasury to give quarterly refunding plans next Wednesday * Heavy data scheduled next week, including monthly jobs report By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dropped to more than three-month lows on Friday and two-year note yields fell to their lowest levels since 2017 as concerns about the spreading coronavirus boosted demand for safe-haven assets. The virus has spread to more than 20 countries and regions. As of Friday China had reported 213 deaths and 9,800 cases. “We may have this underlying bid (for Treasuries) for some time, just until more is known about the coronavirus; how much it’s spread, the timeline, vaccines, etc.,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Benchmark 10-year note yields dropped as low as 1.519%, the lowest since Oct. 8. Thirty-year bond yields briefly fell below 2% for the first time since September. “The real interesting thing has been the move in the long end," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW TRading in Chicago. "That’s the combination of not only the 'risk off'... but some of the data has been bad.” Data on Friday showed that a gauge of U.S. Midwest manufacturing activity slid to a four-year low in January, with new orders and production tumbling and producers forecasting tepid activity in 2020. U.S. consumer spending, meanwhile, rose steadily in December, but tepid income gains pointed to moderate consumption growth this year. Traders are betting that economic concerns could lead the Federal Reserve to cut rates this year. Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 79% likelihood of at least one rate cut by September, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Two-year note yields, which are the most sensitive to interest rate policy, fell to 1.337%, the lowest since September, 2017. The closely watched yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes moved in and out of inversion on Friday, a bearish signal for the U.S. economy. That part of the yield curve inverted last March for the first time since the financial crisis, signaling the potential for a recession in a year or two. Portfolio rebalancing for month-end likely helped boost demand for Treasuries on Friday. The Treasury Department will give its refunding plan for the coming quarter on Wednesday, which is of extra interest to market participants since the government said earlier this month that it plans to relaunch the 20-year bond. Next week will also feature a heavy schedule of data, including Friday’s jobs report for January. January 31 Friday 2:38PM New York / 1938 GMT Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 1.5225 1.5536 -0.015 Six-month bills 1.505 1.5416 -0.018 Two-year note 100-17/256 1.3411 -0.050 Three-year note 100-132/256 1.321 -0.041 Five-year note 100-44/256 1.3393 -0.038 Seven-year note 100-92/256 1.4458 -0.026 10-year note 101-252/256 1.5307 -0.024 30-year bond 108-28/256 2.0116 -0.014 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.00 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.25 -0.50 spread (Editing by David Gregorio, Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)