TREASURIES-Yields drop to three-month lows on coronavirus concerns

* Coronavirus fears boost safety buying of Treasuries * Treasury to sell $40 bln 2-year notes, $41 bln 5-yr notes * Fed expected to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-month lows on Monday as concerns grew about the economic impact of China’s spreading coronavirus, even as the Treasury Department prepared to sell $81 billion in coupon-bearing supply. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 81 and the virus spread to more than 10 countries, including France, Japan and the United States. Some health experts questioned whether China can contain the epidemic. “We’ve seen selling in equities, buying in safe havens. The news story is certainly about the coronavirus,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. “There is clearly going to be some economic impact, particularly as its coming at a major consumer holiday. It’s too early to assess what that might be or how it flows through to other economies, but China’s growth impulse is an extremely important one for the global economy,” LeBas said. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.625%, from 1.680% late on Friday. The yields reached 1.604% overnight, which was the lowest since Oct. 10. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes also flattened to 17 basis points, the flattest since Dec 11. The safety bid comes before the Treasury Department will sell $40 billion in two-year notes and $41 billion in five-year notes on Monday. It will also sell $32 billion in seven-year notes on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve is expected to leave rates unchanged when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. January 27 Monday 9:00AM New York / 1400 GMT Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 1.495 1.5254 -0.006 Six-month bills 1.4925 1.5286 -0.010 Two-year note 100-84/256 1.4512 -0.035 Three-year note 100-56/256 1.4243 -0.046 Five-year note 101-110/256 1.448 -0.053 Seven-year note 101-96/256 1.5398 -0.059 10-year note 101-32/256 1.6252 -0.055 30-year bond 106-132/256 2.0804 -0.048 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 4.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 1.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.00 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)