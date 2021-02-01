Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES- Yields ease along with stimulus expectations

By Ross Kerber, Karen Pierog

 (Recasts, updates yields, adds ISM data, analyst comments)
    Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields headed lower on
Monday as efforts by Republican lawmakers in Washington to scale
back a relief package reduced expectations for additional supply
and data showed factory activity slowed last month.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 2.2
basis points at 1.0723%. The two-year yield,
typically an indication of interest rate expectations, was last
at 0.1113% and traded as low as 0.107%, just above its all-time
low of 0.105% reached in May.
    Democratic President Joe Biden was set to meet later on
Monday with 10 moderate Republican U.S. Senators, who proposed
shrinking his proposed $1.9 trillion package to aid the
coronavirus-battered economy to $618 billion.
    "There's less expectation of a grander stimulus package,
which is limiting expectations for Treasury supply" and lowering
yields, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr
Trust. 
    Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturing activity slowed slightly in
January, with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM)
reporting its manufacturing sector activity index fell to a
reading of 58.7 from 60.5 in December.
    "The fact that underwhelmed a bit sort of limited the
selling pressure that there was a bit of earlier today, starting
overnight," said Ben Jeffery a strategist at BMO Capital
Markets.
    ISM's measure of prices paid by factories for raw materials
and other inputs jumped to its highest level in nearly 10 years,
strengthening expectations inflation will perk up this year.
    The 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities'
 breakeven inflation rate, which briefly slipped
below 2% last week, was last at 2.028%, indicating the market
expects inflation to average more than 2% a year for the next
decade, above the current pace of inflation.
    Later on Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department will release
its quarterly borrowing estimate, followed on Wednesday with
refunding details, including anticipated auction sizes for each
maturity of notes and bonds.
    The size of coupon auctions is expected to remain steady,
according to analysts.
    "Leaving coupon auctions at current sizes and using some of
Treasury’s $1.6 trillion stockpile of cash will allow Treasury
to meet its obligations even if additional fiscal stimulus is
enacted as we expect," Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at
Oxford Economics said in a report on Monday.
   A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap
between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
was last down less than a basis point at 95.73 basis points.
    February 1 Monday 1:38PM New York / 1938 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.055        0.0558    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.0725       0.0735    -0.001
 Two-year note                 100-7/256    0.1113    -0.006
 Three-year note               99-220/256   0.1728    -0.010
 Five-year note                99-198/256   0.4209    -0.024
 Seven-year note               99-244/256   0.7569    -0.025
 10-year note                  98-44/256    1.0723    -0.022
 20-year bond                  95-96/256    1.6499    -0.020
 30-year bond                  95-40/256    1.8368    -0.021
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.50         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        4.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.75        -0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
