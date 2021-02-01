Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES- Yields ease on expectations for lower debt supply

By Ross Kerber, Karen Pierog

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday,
pushed down by expectations of lower borrowing to fund economic
stimulus measures and data that showed factory activity slowed
last month.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 2.5
basis points at 1.0689%. The two-year yield,
typically an indication of interest rate expectations, was last
at 0.1113% and traded as low as 0.107%, just above its all-time
low of 0.105% reached in May.
    The U.S. Treasury Department said it plans to borrow $274
billion in the first quarter, significantly less than the
November estimate of $1.127 trillion, with the decline due to
the department's higher cash balance at the beginning of
January.
    For the second quarter, the Treasury said it plans to issue
$95 billion in net marketable debt, assuming an end-June cash
balance of $500 billion. The estimates do not include
assumptions for any future stimulus measures that may be enacted
into law with the Treasury warning that actual borrowing could
exceed the estimates as a result.
    "The thing that jumps out at me the most is that these
projections seem to indicate that the Treasury plans to finance
some of its spending by drawing down this very huge cash balance
that has built up," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at
Oxford Economics, noting the balance totals $1.6 trillion based
on the latest data. 
    On Wednesday, the Treasury will announce refunding details,
with analysts expecting anticipated auction sizes for each
maturity of notes and bonds to remain steady given the large
balance that can be tapped.
    Democratic President Joe Biden was set to meet later on
Monday with 10 moderate Republican U.S. Senators, who proposed
shrinking his proposed $1.9 trillion package to aid the
coronavirus-battered economy to $618 billion.
    "There's less expectation of a grander stimulus package,
which is limiting expectations for Treasury supply" and lowering
yields, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr
Trust. 
    Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturing activity slowed slightly in
January, with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM)
reporting its manufacturing sector activity index fell to a
reading of 58.7 from 60.5 in December.
    "The fact that underwhelmed a bit sort of limited the
selling pressure that there was a bit of earlier today, starting
overnight," said Ben Jeffery a strategist at BMO Capital
Markets.
    ISM's measure of prices paid by factories for raw materials
and other inputs jumped to its highest level in nearly 10 years,
strengthening expectations inflation will perk up this year.
    The 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities'
 breakeven inflation rate, which briefly slipped
below 2% last week, was last at 2.024%, indicating the market
expects inflation to average more than 2% a year for the next
decade, above the current pace of inflation.
    In the short-term market, the U.S. overnight repurchase
agreement or repo rate on Monday rose to 0.13% after
plunging to 0.03% on Thursday, the lowest since May 2020.
     A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap
between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
was last up less than a basis point at 96.27 basis points.
    
    Feb. 1 Monday 4:09 p.m. New York/2209 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.055        0.0558    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.0725       0.0735    -0.001
 Two-year note                 100-7/256    0.1113    -0.006
 Three-year note               99-222/256   0.1701    -0.013
 Five-year note                99-200/256   0.4193    -0.026
 Seven-year note               99-244/256   0.7569    -0.025
 10-year note                  98-52/256    1.0689    -0.025
 20-year bond                  95-92/256    1.6509    -0.019
 30-year bond                  95-24/256    1.8397    -0.018
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.50         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        4.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.50         0.00    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Marguerita Choy)
