TREASURIES-Yields edge higher as equities recover

(Adds auction results, quotes, updates prices) * Stocks rally lifts yields off three-week lows * U.S. 10-year notes test technical resistance * Direct bidders reduce purchases at seven-year note auction By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose from three-week lows on Thursday as equities gained, though anxiety about ongoing stock volatility was seen supporting a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Microsoft Corp's strong earnings helped Nasdaq-listed companies stage a rebound from the tech-heavy index's worst decline since 2011 in the previous session. Concerns about a slowdown in China, tensions between the European Union and Italy regarding Italy’s spending plans and some weak U.S. corporate earnings reports have hurt risk sentiment this week. “The market’s still worried about the U.S. equity market volatility,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dropped to 3.09 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since Oct. 3, before rising to 3.14 percent on Thursday. The yields tested technical resistance at around 3.09 to 3.13 percent, which was a seven-year high set in May, before being breached earlier this month. The yields rose as high as 3.26 percent on Oct. 9. “We’ve had issues getting through this 3.13 (percent) level and staying below it, mainly because I think it was a big breakout level in the market,” said di Galoma. The Treasury Department saw weak demand from direct bidders in a $31 billion auction of seven-year notes, the final sale of $108 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. Weak interest in the debt by direct bidders, which includes some foreign central banks and is thought to include China’s, has raised some concerns that China is reducing Treasury purchases due to trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. “It’s extremely unusual to see that pullback in demand across all three auctions in a given week,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. “Given the background of our trade issues with China, one might surmise that they might be pulling back their demand for auctions.” Direct bidders are not disclosed, making their identities subject to speculation. They took the lowest share of the seven-year notes since 2011. That follows similar reductions at Wednesday’s $39 billion sale of five-year notes and Tuesday’s $38 billion auction of two-year notes. In each case, direct bidders took the lowest share since 2009. This week's economic focus is Friday's gross domestic product data for the third quarter. (Editing by Dan Grebler) )