TREASURIES-Yields edge higher before record week of supply

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday before the Treasury will sell record amounts of three, 10 and 30-year debt, and as the Dow Jones stocks index hit the highest in more than five months. "We've got a record refunding for August starting tomorrow," said Kim Rupert, senior economist at Action Economics in San Francisco. Also "equities have maintained a pretty solid bid." The Treasury last week increased the size of auctions across the curve as it finances spending meant to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus. Benchmark 10-year note yields increased by a basis point to 0.576%. They dipped as low as 0.504% on Thursday, which was the lowest on record with the exception of March 9, when the yields fell by an extraordinary 30 basis points in one day. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened by less than a basis point to 44 basis points. Yield increases have been capped by ongoing uncertainty about the strength of the economic recovery, and by escalating tensions between the United States and China. "There's a lot of ongoing concerns about the recovery, about the virus, about the political uncertainties, geopolitical angst - so there are a lot of reasons to still be bidding for Treasuries," said Rupert. President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments to the tens of millions of Americans who lost jobs in the coronavirus pandemic. But some of the measures were likely to face legal challenges as the U.S. Constitution gives Congress authority over federal spending. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said the Trump administration and Congress could reach a deal as soon as this week, but Democrats said the sides have not spoken since talks collapsed last Friday. China imposed sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens including lawmakers from President Donald Trump Republican Party on Monday in response to Washington's sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials accused of curtailing political freedoms in the former British colony.