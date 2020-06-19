TREASURIES-Yields erase earlier rise on concerns about spread of coronavirus

(Recasts with yield move, adds quote, Powell comments, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields gave up earlier gains on Friday as the spread of the novel coronavirus in some U.S. states cast doubts on whether the economy will bounce back as quickly as hoped. Apple Inc said on Friday it is temporarily shutting some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina. California, North Carolina and a string of U.S. cities mandated or urged mandatory mask use on Thursday to get a grip on spiraling coronavirus cases as at least six states set daily records. Benchmark 10-year note yields were little changed on the day at 0.699%, after earlier rising to 0.745%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes was steady on the day at 51 basis points. Yields had risen earlier on Friday as risk sentiment improved after Bloomberg News reported that China will accelerate purchases of U.S. farm goods to comply with the Phase One trade deal with the United States. But 10-year yields have failed to break above an 11-week high of 0.959% reached on June 5, when data showed that employers unexpectedly added jobs in May. “Even before the pandemic we were still in an environment where growth and inflation were not in any danger of overheating,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. “So I think it makes sense that the most liquid fixed income asset in the world is going to continue to be sought after.” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that the U.S. economic recovery from the novel coronavirus epidemic is set to be challenging and there will be no quick fix. The U.S. central bank earlier this month signaled it plans years of extraordinary support for the economy, with policymakers projecting the economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year's end. June 19 Friday 2:52PM New York / 1852 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 177-8/32 -0-5/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 138-196/256 -0-16/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1525 0.1547 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.17 0.1725 -0.002 Two-year note 99-225/256 0.1876 -0.007 Three-year note 100-24/256 0.2184 -0.003 Five-year note 99-160/256 0.3266 0.001 Seven-year note 99-204/256 0.5298 0.007 10-year note 99-76/256 0.6986 0.005 20-year bond 98-28/256 1.2324 0.007 30-year bond 94-172/256 1.4709 0.010 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.75 0.75 spread (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)