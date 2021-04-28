Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields erase earlier rise to be little changed before Fed meeting statement

By Karen Brettell

 (Adds quotes, details on Fed, Biden calendar, economic outlook)
    NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields gave
back earlier gains on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve is
due to conclude its two-day meeting, with investors focused on
whether the U.S. central bank will give any hints towards
removing its unprecedented accommodation as the American economy
improves.
    Business reopenings from COVID-19-related shutdowns have
accelerated this month, and investors are also pricing for
higher inflation as fiscal spending increases.
    “With the reopening process, it seems to have hit a higher
gear in April,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at
Jefferies in New York.
    Investors will be watching to see whether the Fed indicates
that it may taper its bond purchases as the economy bounces
back, though the Fed is viewed as unlikely to give any firm
signals that tightening is near.
    “There has to be an acknowledgement that its somewhere out
there on the timeline, but I think that’s about as far as we’re
going to go," Simons said. "It’s more likely at the next meeting
we get something more concrete on that front.
    “It’s going to be more or less a tightrope walk trying to
acknowledge what’s gone on in the economy over the inter-meeting
period, which has pretty much all been positive, while also not
really saying that the Fed is any closer to pulling back on
accommodation,” he added.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have pulled back from
one-year highs of 1.776% reached last month, and have been
trading at the bottom end of their recent range before rising
this week.
    The 10-year yields were last little changed on
the day at 1.627%, after earlier rising to 1.652%.
    Inflation expectations, meanwhile, hit eight-year highs,
with breakeven rates on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities pricing in average annual inflation of
2.43% for the next decade.
    Gross domestic product data on Thursday is expected to show
strong growth in the first quarter, while next week’s employment
data for April should also show an improving labor market.
    U.S. President Joe Biden will address Congress on Wednesday
with his plans to spend $1.5 trillion on childcare and college
education and raise taxes on wealthy Americans to pay for it.
That is on top of a $2 trillion jobs-and-infrastructure plan
paid for by raising taxes on U.S. companies.

    Market participants will also watch to see whether the U.S.
central bank raises the interest it pays on excess reserves
(IOER) and overnight reverse repurchase agreements as borrowing
rates in repo intermittently trade negative and short-term bill
yields approach zero.
    
    April 28 Wednesday 9:31AM New York / 1331 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.02         0.0203    0.005
 Six-month bills               0.0375       0.038     0.003
 Two-year note                 99-230/256   0.1759    -0.004
 Three-year note               100-16/256   0.3538    -0.002
 Five-year note                99-98/256    0.8764    -0.002
 Seven-year note               99-132/256   1.3227    0.002
 10-year note                  95-120/256   1.6271    0.005
 20-year bond                  95-28/256    2.1804    0.000
 30-year bond                  90-252/256   2.2943    0.001
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        11.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        13.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -27.50         0.00    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Yoruk
Bahceli in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
