TREASURIES -Yields extend gains after U.S. manufacturing data

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields extended gains on Tuesday after details of a U.S. report on manufacturing showed rising inflationary pressures.

The Institute for Supply Management posted a manufacturing sector PMI index of 57.3 for April, lower than the consensus forecast and below March’s level. But the prices paid component was 79.3, the highest since April 2011.

As a result, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were at 2.964 percent, up from Monday’s 2.936 percent.

U.S. 30-year bond yields also rose to 3.128 percent , up from 3.096 percent late Monday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)