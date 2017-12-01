FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields fall after ABC reports ex-adviser Flynn to testify against Trump
Sections
Featured
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Energy & Environment
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Saudi Arabia
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
Markets
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2017 / 4:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall after ABC reports ex-adviser Flynn to testify against Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields plunged on Friday after ABC News reported that Michael Flynn, a former adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, said he was prepared to testify that Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians when he was a presidential candidate.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 2.331 percent, from 2.415 percent late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year bond yields dropped to 2.729 percent from Thursday’s 2.831 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.