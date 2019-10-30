TREASURIES-Yields fall after data shows weaker U.S. growth

(New throughout; adds analyst quotes) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Treasury yields on Wednesday were lower following data which showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the third quarter, albeit less than expected. The Commerce Department reported gross domestic product increased at a 1.9% annualized rate in the third quarter, as declining business investment was offset by resilient consumer spending and a rebound in exports. The report is not likely to have any bearing on the Federal Reserve's decision later Wednesday on whether to cut interest rates for the third time this year, but could allow the central bank to pause monetary easing in the months ahead. Traders are currently pricing in a 99.5% chance of a cut Wednesday, up from 39.6% a month ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. "With this number today, it probably gives (the Fed) the luxury of sitting on the sidelines for the rest of the year," said Craig Bishop, lead strategist, U.S. fixed income, RBC Wealth Management. Yields jumped immediately following the GDP data, before giving back those gains and then some. The two-year yield was down 2 basis points to 1.622%, while the 10-year yield was down 2.8 basis points to 1.807%. "The initial knee-jerk reaction showed the Treasury market was expecting more pessimistic data," said Bishop, referring both to the GDP print and the ADP payrolls report for October, which showed that private employers added slightly more jobs this month than forecast. "Nonetheless (the data) is still heading in the same direction, i.e. a continued slowdown in the U.S. economy." The Trump administration's trade war with China has eroded business confidence, contributing to the second straight quarterly contraction in business investment. But, thus far, that pessimism had not yet reached the U.S. consumer. The trend may be starting to turn. "Maybe the consumer is still playing a role in holding the economy in, but it's a diminishing role," said Bishop, which he argues is part of the reason for the Treasury market's retreat in midmorning trade. Bond market liquidity is among the topics investors are expected to hear the Fed address on Wednesday. A cash shortage that plagued overnight lending markets in the last month is likely to flare back up heading into year-end, although measures taken by the Fed to provide liquidity means the worst of the strains are probably over. The Fed began daily repurchase agreements in mid-September, after the repo rate for overnight loans surged to 10%, the highest since the financial crisis and far above the Fed’s then maximum fed funds target rate of 2.25%. October 30 Wednesday 10:40AM New York / 1440 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC/d 159-8/32 18/32 10YR TNotes DE/d 129-104/256 5/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.61 1.639 -0.005 Six-month bills 1.585 1.6244 -0.013 Two-year note 99-194/256 1.6236 -0.018 Three-year note 99-68/256 1.6304 -0.019 Five-year note 99-84/256 1.6405 -0.019 Seven-year note 99-92/256 1.7225 -0.021 10-year note 98-92/256 1.8085 -0.026 30-year bond 99 2.2965 -0.035 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 18.30 -1.15 30-year vs 5-year yield 65.40 -1.85 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 2.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -1.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -4.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Angus MacSwan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)