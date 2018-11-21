TREASURIES-Yields fall after disappointing capital goods data

(Updates prices) * Capital goods orders disappoint * Bond moves influenced by stock markets * Fed may pause rate hikes in spring - report * Bond market closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after data showed that new orders for U.S.-made capital goods were weaker than expected, and as stock markets pared earlier gains. Capital goods orders were unexpectedly unchanged in October, followed a downwardly revised 0.5 percent decline in September. “Durable goods was weaker than expected and revised lower for September,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Bonds were also influenced by stock market moves, with Treasuries selling off overnight and intraday as stock prices rebounded, before gaining again as stocks came off their session highs during afternoon trading. Stocks saw a tech-led selloff on Monday and Tuesday, which boosted demand for safe haven bonds, before recovering on Wednesday. Traders also cited a report by MNI saying that the Fed may pause its rate hiking cycle as early as spring as supporting bonds. “There’s been some news reports that the Fed may hold off on any kind of further rate hikes in early spring, so I think the market got a little excited about that in general because if they do stop hiking, obviously that takes some extraordinary pressure off rates,” di Galoma said. Slowing global growth has increased expectations that the U.S. central bank will be unable to raise rates much further without hurting the U.S. economy. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 3.065 percent, after rising to 3.088 percent overnight. The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $11 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) at a yield of 1.109 percent, which was highest yield for this debt maturity at an auction since January 2011. The bond market will close on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and will close early on Friday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) )