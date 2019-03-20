TREASURIES-Yields fall after dovish Fed statement

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would hold interest rates steady and its policymakers abandoned projections for further rate hikes this year as the central bank flagged an expected slowdown in the economy.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield was down 5 bps, last at 2.561 percent. The two-year yield , a proxy for investor expectations of interest rate hikes, was 6.1 basis points lower at 2.409 percent. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Bernadette Baum)