TREASURIES-Yields fall after first 20-year bond auction in decades

(Recasts, adds 20-year auction results and analyst comments, updates yields) CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday after the first auction of 20-year bonds in decades was met with "decent" demand. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 2.9 basis points at 0.6818%, slightly below its level before the sale results were announced and extending a decline from Tuesday's late levels. For the first time since 1986, the U.S. Treasury sold $20 billion in 20-year bonds at a high yield of 1.22%. The bid-to-cover ratio, a metric of overall demand, was 2.53. Primary dealers, who must absorb any supply not bought by direct and indirect buyers, took 24.6% of the deal. The market was shunning the new kid, according to Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee,. "It will likely take 3-4 months or a significantly steeper curve to fold new (20-year bonds) better into the Treasury complex...to where they're no longer just the kid brother of the 30-year (bonds)," he wrote in commentary following the auction. The auction was "pretty decent" even though there was a small tail, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, Societe Generale in New York, referring to the slightly lower, when-issued yield of 1.215% heading into the auction. More 20-year bonds are coming as a total of $54 billion is expected over three months. Rajappa said the question will be "how much demand you're going to see on a consistent basis." The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 1.2 basis points at 0.1613%. Bids submitted in a Wednesday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $7 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. May 20 Wednesday 12:53PM New York / 1753 GMT Price Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1225 0.1246 -0.004 Six-month bills 0.1475 0.1497 -0.005 Two-year note 99-238/256 0.1613 -0.012 Three-year note 99-194/256 0.2065 -0.014 Five-year note 100-54/256 0.3319 -0.016 Seven-year note 99-224/256 0.5183 -0.023 10-year note 99-116/256 0.6818 -0.029 30-year bond 96-48/256 1.4063 -0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Alden Bentley and Leslie Adler)