June 21, 2018 / 12:48 PM / in 2 hours

TREASURIES-Yields fall after Philly Fed, jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Thursday after data showed a U.S. mid-Atlantic business survey for June came in below expectations, while a weekly report on jobless claims showed mixed results.

The Philadelphia Fed business conditions index fell to 19.9, compared with expectations for a 29.0 reading. The index was at 34.4 in May.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits, meanwhile, dropped 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended June 16. However, claims data for the prior week was revised to show 3,000 more applications received than previously reported.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell to 2.9169 percent after the data, from Wednesday’s 2.928 percent.

U.S. 30-year yields slid to 3.054 percent after the data’s release, compared with 3.064 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
