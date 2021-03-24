TREASURIES-Yields fall after solid five-year auction

Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
    NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped
on Wednesday after the Treasury saw average demand for an
auction of five-year notes, with the market appearing to
stabilize after benchmark yields reached one-year highs last
week.
    The Treasury sold $61 billion in five-year notes at a high
yield of 0.85%, only slightly above where the debt had traded
before the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was close to average
at 2.36 times.
    Market participants are focused on demand for the auctions
after very weak interest for a seven-year auction last month
sparked a sell-off across the Treasury curve.
    “It seemed like it had decent stats, the bid-to-cover was
better than the previous auction,” said Eric Souza, senior
portfolio manager at SVB Asset Management. Recent auctions have
shown that “there is some interest at some of these levels.”
    A $60 billion sale of two-year notes on Tuesday saw solid
demand.
    The Treasury will sell $62 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday.
    Five-year note yields were last at 0.814%, down
from 0.827% before the auction. 
    Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.614%
, but held above one-week lows of 1.589% reached
overnight.
    The yields are down from a one-year high of 1.754% reached
last Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep
rates near zero for years to come, boosting bets on faster U.S.
economic recovery and higher inflation pressures.
    Investors are debating whether 10-year rates are likely to
hold in the 1.60% to 1.75% area, or continue to march higher to
the 2% region. “That’s been the big discussion in the markets,”
said Souza.
    For now, the 1.75% region has been seen buying interest.
    “At least short-term we’ve found attractive levels,” said
Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York.
    Fed officials have said they are comfortable with the
increase in yields, arguing that they reflect a better economic
outlook, which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell repeated on Wednesday.

    The timeline for when the Fed will start to raise rates will
depend on what is happening with the economy, which may not
return to full strength for some time, New York Fed President
John Williams said on Wednesday.
    Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic expects the U.S.
central bank will be able to start lifting its interest rates in
2023, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

    Treasury bill yields remained at depressed levels as money
market investors struggle with a surge of cash and a drop in
supply.
    One-month yields were last at 0.013%, after going
as low as 0.005% last Thursday. The cost of borrowing in the
overnight repo market was at 0.03% after trading in
negative territory last week.
    March 24 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.02         0.0203    0.005
 Six-month bills               0.04         0.0406    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-246/256   0.1446    -0.009
 Three-year note               99-218/256   0.3002    -0.011
 Five-year note                98-124/256   0.8141    -0.015
 Seven-year note               99-14/256    1.2678    -0.020
 10-year note                  95-140/256   1.6137    -0.024
 20-year bond                  94-168/256   2.2083    -0.038
 30-year bond                  90-140/256   2.3149    -0.033
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        11.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        13.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -25.25         1.00    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Nick Zieminski and
Jonathan Oatis)
