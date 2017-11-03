FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields fall after wages data for October disappoints
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 1:14 PM / in an hour

TREASURIES-Yields fall after wages data for October disappoints

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Average hourly earnings dipped in October
    * Treasury yield curve flattest since late 2007

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to
two-week lows on Friday after the government’s jobs report for
October showed that wages did not pick up in the month, raising
concerns about continuing low inflation.
    U.S. job growth accelerated in October after
hurricane-related disruptions hurt employment in September, but
there were signs that labor market momentum was slowing as
annual wage gains sharply retreated.
    Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 jobs last month. But
the return of workers in such lower-paying industries as leisure
and hospitality after the hurricanes held back wage growth.
Average hourly earnings slipped by one cent, leaving them
unchanged in percentage terms.             
    “The number overall was good, but I think the markets are
focused on the rate side on the miss in the average hourly
earnings. That’s a good indication of recent wage pressures and
we’re just not seeing that,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S.
rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             were last up 3/32 in
price on the day to yield 2.338 percent, after falling as low as
2.323 percent on the data.
    Bonds rallied this week on expectations that President
Donald Trump would nominate Federal Reserve Governor Jerome
Powell to head the Federal Reserve, as he did on Thursday.
    Powell, who already sits on the U.S. central bank's board,
is seen as someone who will stick with the monetary policy
stance favored by current Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires
in early February.             
    The Treasury yield curve also flattened after the Treasury
Department said on Wednesday it would keep auction sizes steady
in the coming months, despite the Fed's plan to reduce its bond
holdings.             
    The Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, which advises the
government on funding strategy, said Treasury bills and two-,
three- and five-year notes could be appropriate maturities for
increased issuance.
    Some investors had expected that the Treasury would focus on
increasing longer-dated debt maturities.
    The yield curve between two-year notes and 10-year notes
               flattened to 72 basis points on Friday, the
narrowest since late 2007.

  
 
 )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
