Bonds News
April 18, 2019 / 2:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall after weak global manufacturing data

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

5 Min Read

    * Weak global PMIs hurt U.S. yields
    * U.S. retail sales beat expectations
    * U.S. jobless claims drop to lowest since 1969

 (Adds details, comment, byline, table, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday, undermined by weak manufacturing surveys around the
world that boosted concerns about a global slowdown.
    Prior to Thursday's decline, U.S. yields tracked four-week
highs, rising in four of the last six sessions. Treasury yields
overall have been supported by generally solid U.S. data that
suggested the economy is in far better shape than expected.
    However, French and German surveys of purchasing managers in
the manufacturing sector for April showed contraction in 
activity, pressured yields.
    The soft data out of Europe came after a report on Japanese
manufacturing activity which showed new export orders fell at
the fastest pace in almost three years.
    "There is no springtime for EU manufacturing in April,
according to this morning's PMI (purchasing managers' index),"
said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee. "Tremendous buying in fixed income in
reaction to the numbers."
    U.S. yields, however, edged off their lows after U.S. retail
sales data in March overwhelmingly beat expectations, easing
concerns about a potential economic slowdown.
    U.S. retail sales last month rose 1.6%, handily exceeding
forecasts of a 0.9% gain. The number was also a steep turnaround
from February's 0.2% fall.
    "Overall, the retail sales figures add to the slightly more
positive tone of the recent data and provide some comfort that
the economy isn't falling off a cliff," said Andrew Hunter,
senior U.S. economist, at Capital Economics in London.
    "But they don't change our view that the fading of the
fiscal boost and the lagged impact of the Fed's monetary
tightening will push GDP growth below its 2 percent potential
pace over the coming quarters," he added.
    In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to
2.552%, from Wednesday's level of 2.592%.
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were also lower at 2.963%
, down from 2.992% on Wednesday.
    U.S. 2-year yields slipped to 2.378%, down from
2.402% late on Wednesday.
    A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday
showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 for the week ended April
13, the lowest since September 1969. Claims have now declined
for five straight weeks.
    
      April 18 Thursday 9:59AM New York / 1359 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.38         2.427     -0.012
 Six-month bills               2.3925       2.4615    -0.006
 Two-year note                 99-194/256   2.3781    -0.024
 Three-year note               99-186/256   2.3454    -0.030
 Five-year note                98-230/256   2.3624    -0.039
 Seven-year note               98-180/256   2.4543    -0.042
 10-year note                  100-160/256  2.5524    -0.040
 30-year bond                  100-188/256  2.9626    -0.029
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -23.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below