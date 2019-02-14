TREASURIES-Yields fall after weak retail sales data

* Retail spending fell in December * Germany narrowly avoids recession * U.S., China trade talks in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after data showed that U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest drop in more than nine years in December, suggesting a slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that retail sales tumbled 1.2 percent, the largest decline since September 2009 when the economy was emerging from recession. “It calls into question the underlying strength of the domestic consumer and in particular this kind of lays the groundwork to confirm the Fed’s bias in pausing the tightening cycle,” said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Benchmark 10-year yields have fallen from seven-year highs reached in October on concern about weak international growth and the possibility of a slowing U.S. economy. These fears have also led the Federal Reserve to adopt a far more dovish outlook on further interest rate increases. Hill added that the Fed funds market is now pricing for the possibility of a rate cut in late 2019 or early 2020. The U.S. data comes after Germany’s gross domestic product came in even lower than economists’ expectations in the fourth quarter of last year, with the country narrowly avoiding recession. U.S. 10-year notes gained 10/32 in price to yield 2.648 percent, down from 2.706 percent on Wednesday. They are down from 3.261 percent in October. The yields rose to one-week highs on Wednesday after data showed that core consumer price inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, gained 0.2 percent in January, easing some concerns about a drop in inflation. Consumer sentiment data on Friday will be the next focus for further signals about the U.S. economy's strength. Investors are also focused on efforts to avert another partial U.S. government shutdown and on trade talks between the United States and China. The U.S. Congress on Thursday aimed to end a dispute over border security with legislation that would ignore President Donald Trump's request for $5.7 billion to help build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border but avoid a shutdown. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was looking forward to trade talks with China on Thursday, as discussions in Beijing moved to a higher level in a push to de-escalate a tariff war ahead of a March 1 deadline for a deal. (Editing by Susan Thomas) )