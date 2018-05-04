FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 4, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a government report showed the world’s largest economy created fewer jobs than expected last month, with wages also rising less than forecast.

The report puts the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates at a gradual pace.

The Labor Department said U.S. non-farm payrolls grew by 164,000, lower than market expectations for a rise of 192,000 jobs. In addition, average earnings growth, a closely-monitored inflation indicator, grew by just 0.1 percent in April after rising 0.3 percent the previous month.

In early morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell to 2.914 percent from 2.946 percent late on Thursday.

U.S. 30-year bonds slid to 3.089 percent, from Thursday’s 3.121 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.