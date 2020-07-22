TREASURIES-Yields fall ahead of 20-year bond auction

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as the market awaited an auction of $17 billion of 20-year bonds and watched for developments on a new round of federal aid for the coronavirus-hit economy. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 2.1 basis points at 0.5856%, while the 20-year bond yield tumbled as low as 1.05%. The auction marks the third since the U.S. Treasury offered 20-year bonds in May for the first time since 1986. The bonds began trading on May 21 at a yield of 1.177%. Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, said the fact that the 20-year yield was low versus "other opportunities on the long end of the curve" and that more debt supply could result from economic stimulus negotiations underway in Washington will make investors cautious. "The auction's going to go reasonably well, but don't know if it will provide a lift for the market the way certainly the 10- and 30-year auctions did two weeks ago," he said. U.S. Republicans and Democrats remained far apart on Tuesday on how much to spend on stimulus efforts to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Vogel said with Treasury trading "slowed to a crawl," there was not a fundamental reason for any big moves in yields until a deal emerges in Washington or the U.S Federal Reserve, which meets next week, changes some of its outlook. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 44.20 basis points, about 1.50 basis points lower than at Tuesday's close. July 22 Wednesday 9:06AM New York / 1406 GMT Price Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.12 0.1217 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.1325 0.1344 0.000 Two-year note 99-247/256 0.1432 0.000 Three-year note 99-226/256 0.1645 -0.002 Five-year note 99-242/256 0.2612 -0.010 Seven-year note 100-108/256 0.4382 -0.016 10-year note 100-96/256 0.5856 -0.021 20-year bond 101-64/256 1.0549 -0.028 30-year bond 99-40/256 1.2841 -0.029 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.00 1.00 spread (By Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)