Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields fall ahead of November U.S. jobs report

By Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted
lower on Thursday as the market looked ahead to the November
employment report to cap a week of rate surges and retreats,
seeking clues from the data on where the coronavirus-battered
economy is headed. 
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 2.6
basis points at 0.9195%.
    Friday's release of employment data follows Thursday's
report on initial claims for state unemployment benefits, which
totaled a seasonally adjusted 712,000 for the week ended Nov.
28, compared with 787,000 in the prior week, according to the
U.S. Labor Department. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
775,000 applications in the latest week.
    Anders Persson, chief investment officer of fixed income at
Nuveen, called the jobless claims "somewhat uneventful," adding
that the November employment report would be the last big
economic data for 2020.
    "So the market is basically looking at that as a more
impactful driver of where we're heading from an economic
perspective," he said.
    Economists polled by Reuters expect last month's
unemployment rate dipped to 6.8% from 6.9% in October and that
nonfarm payrolls increased by 469,000 jobs.
    An upbeat report may lessen the urgency, particularly on the
part of Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,
to push for a new stimulus package to aid the economy, said 
Blake Gwinn, U.S. rates strategist at NatWest Markets in
Stamford, Connecticut.
    Renewed focus on stimulus in Washington sent Treasury yields
soaring on Tuesday, but no agreement is yet in sight.

     Developments on the stimulus front have been lifting
inflation expectations, hoisting the inflation breakeven for
10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS)
 on Thursday to 1.874% late in the day, its highest
level since May 2019. 
    Yields got a bit of downward momentum after the Institute
for Supply Management reported that the nation's services
industry activity slowed to a six-month low, with its
non-manufacturing activity index falling to a reading of 55.9
for November. That was the lowest reading since May when the
recovery started and followed 56.6 in October.
    Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury announced it will offer $56
billion of three-year notes, $38 billion of 10-year notes and
$24 billion of 30-year bonds in auctions next week. 
    "You can't ignore the fact that these auction sizes are
much, much larger than they were pre-COVID," Gwinn said, adding
that for the most part "demand so far has still been there."
    BofA Global Research analysts on Thursday brought up the
possibility that short-term Treasury yields could trade to zero
next year. They said the Federal Reserve risks "losing control
of front-end rates to the downside" in the first half of 2021
from a combination of bill supply cuts and a sharp increase in
reserves.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down a
basis point at 0.1545%.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was last at 76.33 basis points, about a basis
point lower than Wednesday's close. The spread reached its
widest since February 2018 at 79.60 basis points on Wednesday.
December 3 Thursday 3:03PM New York / 2103 GMT Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.08         0.0811    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.09         0.0913    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-241/256   0.1545    -0.010
 Three-year note               100-32/256   0.2074    -0.011
 Five-year note                99-222/256   0.4019    -0.019
 Seven-year note               99-182/256   0.6674    -0.028
 10-year note                  99-148/256   0.9195    -0.026
 20-year bond                  98-132/256   1.461     -0.034
 30-year bond                  99           1.6675    -0.036
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.50         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.75         1.00    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom
Brown)
