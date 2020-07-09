TREASURIES-Yields fall as 30-year bond auction shows strong demand

(Updates with market activity, auction results) By Ross Kerber July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as an auction of 30-year bonds showed continued strong demand for the safe-haven government debt amid the relentless COVID-19 pandemic. The Treasury department said it sold $19 billion worth of 30-year bonds at a high yield of 1.33%, a basis point above the instrument's all-time lowest auction result. It followed the same pattern as two previous auctions this week in which paper sold at record low yields, as issuance soars to fund economic stimulus in response to the coronavirus. Primary dealers accounted for 17.4% of accepted bids on Thursday, compared with an average of 21% according to a research note from BMO Capital Markets. "There's tremendous interest in adding high-quality duration right now," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.6 basis points at 0.6168% in afternoon trading. U.S. stock indexes dropped on Thursday as fears of another lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims. nL4N2EG30T] The Labor Department's most timely data on the economy showed 1.31 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits in the latest week, down from 1.43 million claims in the prior week. It also fared better than economists' estimates of 1.38 million claims. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 46 basis points. That was about four basis points lower than Wednesday's close and at one point the measure stood at 45.8 basis points, its lowest since June 12. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1528% in afternoon trading. July 9 Thursday 1:30PM New York / 1730 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.13 0.1322 -0.015 Six-month bills 0.1525 0.1547 -0.005 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1528 -0.002 Three-year note 99-218/256 0.1746 -0.007 Five-year note 99-218/256 0.2801 -0.011 Seven-year note 100-62/256 0.4647 -0.024 10-year note 100-20/256 0.6168 -0.036 20-year bond 100-112/256 1.1004 -0.057 30-year bond 98-28/256 1.3269 -0.065 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.50 2.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski and Tom Brown)