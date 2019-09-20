TREASURIES-Yields fall as China cancels US farm visits

(Recasts with China canceling farm visits, updates prices) * Chinese delegation cancels U.S. farm visits * Fed to support repo market through October * Fed interest rate policy in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a Chinese delegation canceled planned visits to U.S. farms, raising concerns that the United States and China are unlikely to forge a trade deal in the near term. The Montana Farm Bureau said that the delegation canceled their trip to Montana and will instead return to China sooner than originally scheduled. U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Friday that his administration was "making a lot of progress" with China, as deputy-level trade talks continued for a second day and Washington lifted tariffs on more than 400 Chinese products. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 6/32 in price to yield 1.755%, down from 1.774% on Thursday. Bonds were also supported after the New York Federal Reserve said it plans to pour cash into the U.S. banking system through early October to avert another market disruption, after the cost of loans in the overnight repurchase agreement (repo) market soared to 10% on Tuesday. “The repo focus has completely overwhelmed the focus on the Fed,” said Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 FX Strategy, Americas at NatWest Markets. “I think the market is quite focused on what that means for longer-term funding costs.” High short-term funding costs can reduce demand for fixed income including Treasuries as it makes it more expensive to fund the positions. The U.S. central bank is expected to introduce a longer-term solution to ease conditions as funding stresses are seen as likely to pick up again into year-end. Investors are also focused on whether further interest rate cuts are likely this year, after the Fed cut benchmark rates for the second time this year on Wednesday. New projections showed policymakers at the median expected rates to stay within the new range through 2020. However, in a sign of ongoing divisions within the Fed, seven of 17 policymakers projected one more quarter-point rate cut in 2019. “This has been a month where central banks have really reserved fire,” Daingerfield said. “You have seen some flattening of the curve, that reflects dovish disappointment not just from the Fed but from central banks across the G10 this month.” The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes has flattened to 3 basis points, from 7 basis points before the Fed statement on Wednesday. Fed officials put their divisions on full display on Friday with warnings of a slowdown and financial risks bookending talk of how well things are going. (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Steve Orlofsky) )