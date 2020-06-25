TREASURIES-Yields fall as COVID-19, jobs report cloud economic view

By Ross Kerber June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as traders bought safe-haven assets while the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread and layoffs stayed high. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.5 basis points at 0.6593%. The trading followed a similar pattern on Wednesday and brought the note's yield far below its monthly high of 0.959% reached on June 5. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.48 million for the week ended June 20, down from 1.54 million in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, but still a large number, buttressing views the labor market could take years to recover. The figures came alongside investor concerns that the United States has failed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, driving up demand for treasuries, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management. "These significant spikes of cases in different areas of the country have rightfully caused investors to re-examine their expectations for recovery," Lorizio said. On Wednesday several states ordered new quarantines for some travelers, Walt Disney Co delayed the reopening of its theme parks, and Nevada's governor signed a directive requiring face coverings in casinos and all other public places. Wall Street opened lower Thursday, also reflecting unnerved investors. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 48 basis points, about a basis point lower than its close on Wednesday and its lowest since a week ago. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1818%. The Treasury Department is scheduled to release the results of an auction of seven-year notes in the early afternoon. June 25 Thursday 9:44AM New York / 1344 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.14 0.142 -0.010 Six-month bills 0.17 0.1725 0.002 Two-year note 99-227/256 0.1818 -0.006 Three-year note 100-34/256 0.2051 -0.003 Five-year note 99-170/256 0.3178 -0.012 Seven-year note 100 0.5 -0.018 10-year note 99-172/256 0.6593 -0.025 20-year bond 99-56/256 1.1691 -0.038 30-year bond 96-72/256 1.4027 -0.043 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci)