TREASURIES-Yields fall as death toll from Chinese virus rises

* Investors concerned about economic impact of virus * Fed expected to keep rates unchanged By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as the death toll from a Chinese virus rose sharply, though they held above three-month lows reached on Tuesday where there is technical support. The death toll from a new coronavirus in China rose sharply to 132 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases, as Japan said it flew citizens out of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus. Uncertainty over the economic impact of the virus has resulted in sharp swings in risk sentiment over the past few days. "We’re seeing this as a short-term ‘risk off’ scenario in the market, if you look at past iterations of this, they tend to be very short lived," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell two basis points to 1.62%. They dropped to 1.57% on Tuesday, the lowest since Oct. 10, before bouncing sharply higher as stock markets rallied. The closely watched yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes very briefly inverted on Tuesday for the first time since October. It traded at 4 basis points on Wednesday. That part of the yield curve inverted last March for the first time since the financial crisis, signaling that a recession is likely to follow in one-to-two years. The Federal Reserve is expected to leave rates unchanged when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Some analysts expect the U.S. central bank may increase the interest it pays on excess reserves (IOER) by five basis points to keep the rate closer to the middle of its target range, which it would likely explain as being a technical adjustment. January 29 Wednesday 8:47AM New York / 1347 GMT Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 1.545 1.5769 0.005 Six-month bills 1.54 1.578 0.003 Two-year note 99-224/256 1.4386 -0.018 Three-year note 100-56/256 1.4241 -0.022 Five-year note 99-174/256 1.4416 -0.024 Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.5378 -0.021 10-year note 101-48/256 1.6183 -0.023 30-year bond 106-176/256 2.0729 -0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.75 0.25 spread (Editing by Kirsten Donovan)