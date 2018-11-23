TREASURIES-Yields fall as declining stocks boost safety bid for bonds

(Updates prices) * Bonds gain on falling stocks, oil * Yield curve flattest in eight weeks * Bond market closed early on Friday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to eight-week lows on Friday and the yield curve flattened as falling stock and oil prices increased safe-haven buying of long-dated U.S. government bonds. U.S. stocks closed lower in a shortened post-holiday trading session as the energy sector tumbled on continued weakness in oil prices, and the benchmark S&P 500 confirmed that it had entered its second correction of 2018. “We’re seeing a bit of a continuation to the destructive price action that we’ve seen in risk assets and oil, and that’s blown back to Treasuries,” said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 5/32 in price to yield 3.043 percent, after earlier dropping to 3.032 percent, the lowest level since Sept. 28 and down from 3.061 percent on Wednesday. The bond market was closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed early on Friday at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). The 10-year Treasury yields have fallen from 3.25 percent on Nov. 7 as tumbling stock markets increased demand for low-risk debt. Shorter-dated debt underperformed on Friday, however, as expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve kept pressure on the notes, which are highly sensitive to rate moves. Two-year note yields were at 2.812 percent, down from 2.977 percent on Nov. 8 as falling stocks and weakening global growth raised doubts whether the U.S. central bank will be able to continue its rate-hike cycle much further without damaging the economy. However, “the U.S. economy has not shown any signs of weakness or any signs of changing the current trajectory. With that in mind the front end of the curve has probably gone about as far as it can,” said Lorizio. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 22.60 basis points, the lowest level since Sept. 28. The Federal Reserve will release minutes from its November meeting on Wednesday. Futures traders are pricing in a 74 percent chance of a rate hike in December when the Fed holds its last policy meeting of the year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. (Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Chizu Nomiyamaand Leslie Adler) )