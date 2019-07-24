TREASURIES-Yields fall as European data shows sluggish global economy

* European business growth weaker than expected * Mnuchin says he will travel to China for trade talks * Treasury to sell $41 billion in five-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Wednesday in line with yield declines in European government debt, after weak economic data in the region added to expectations that the European Central Bank will ease monetary policy. Euro zone business growth was weaker than expected in July, hampered by a deepening contraction in manufacturing, and forward-looking indicators in surveys published on Wednesday suggest conditions will get worse next month. A recession in Germany's manufacturing sector worsened in July while French business growth also slowed unexpectedly in the month. "Treasuries are following bunds here to lower yields," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. The weak economic figures "continue to show the concerns on global growth, and in general the concerns that the global central banks are going to have to look at in the next week with the ECB and the Fed," Lederer said. The ECB is expected to signal easier policy when it meets on Thursday. The U.S. Federal Reserve is seen as certain to cut its overnight benchmark lending rate at its July 30-31 policy meeting, with a 25-basis-point cut viewed as more likely than a 50-basis-point reduction. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields gained 6/32 in price to yield 2.053%, down from 2.074% on Tuesday. Yields had risen overnight after a report that U.S. negotiators are heading to China to discuss trade terms boosted hopes the two countries may deescalate a trade war that has weighed on economic growth. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and senior U.S. officials will travel to Shanghai on Monday for face-to-face trade meetings with Chinese officials, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday confirmed he and Lighthizer would depart for China on Monday. The Treasury Department will sell $41 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday, the second sale of $113 billion in short and intermediate-dated notes this week. The government sold $40 billion in two-year notes to soft demand on Tuesday. It will also sell $32 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. (Editing by Paul Simao) )