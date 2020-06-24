TREASURIES-Yields fall as investors eye COVID-19 spread

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, auction results) By Ross Kerber June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors bought safe-haven assets with an eye on rising COVID-19 patient cases in several U.S states. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.5 basis points at 0.6839% in afternoon trading as investors moved into safer government bonds and away from equities. Wall Street indexes fell as shares of airlines, resorts and cruise operators slumped on public health concerns. The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced that visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates must self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival. The trading reflected investors deciding the U.S. economy would not bounce back quickly from the pandemic, said Thomas Simons, Jefferies LLC money market economist. "It's this kind of slow realization that we're not going to see a straight-line improvement coming out of the lockdown phase of the virus," he said. Although the United States had appeared to get ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic in May, new cases rose 25% last week. Washington state made masks mandatory in public places, while other states saw record cases, including Arizona and Texas, where restrictions meant to slow its spread were lifted early. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was at 49 basis points, within the narrow range it has held for a week but double its mid-March level. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1876% in afternoon trading. A Treasury Department auction of $47 billion of five-year notes showed strong demand with non-dealers accounting for 78% of accepted bids, versus an average of 72.9%, according to a note from BMO Capital Markets. June 24 Wednesday 2:08PM New York / 1808 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.15 0.1521 0.000 Six-month bills 0.17 0.1725 -0.002 Two-year note 99-224/256 0.1876 -0.008 Three-year note 100-30/256 0.2104 -0.006 Five-year note 99-172/256 0.3171 -0.008 Seven-year note 99-224/256 0.5184 -0.014 10-year note 99-112/256 0.6839 -0.025 20-year bond 98-136/256 1.2083 -0.040 30-year bond 95-64/256 1.4463 -0.043 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)