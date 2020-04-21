TREASURIES-Yields fall as investors wait for effective response

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Safety-seeking investors pushed down U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday, with the five-year note hitting a new record low, as the difficulties of restarting the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic sank in. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 8 basis points in morning trading at 0.5456%. The yield on the five-year note also sank and at one point was at 0.301%, its lowest ever. Seaport Global Holdings managing director Tom di Galoma said the trading reflected a basket of worries, including lower oil prices and a resulting hit to stock values stemming from wholesale closures of American cities and states. "It's a continued flight to quality. Investors are looking for a safety asset, and Treasuries happens to be that," di Galoma said. A potential spending deal in Congress could help improve investors' mood, he said, but the bigger need is for officials to arrange for things like reliable and widespread virus tests so that major parts of the U.S. economy can be reopened quickly. U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he thinks Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a fourth coronavirus spending bill, and that the Trump administration has also agreed to a national testing strategy. But U.S. stock index futures were down on gloomy quarterly earnings reports and oil price trends. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 35 basis points, about 8 basis points lower than at Monday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.5 basis points at 0.1873% in morning trading. April 21 Tuesday 9:07AM New York / 1307 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 182-31/32 2-7/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-168/256 0-140/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1125 0.1144 -0.013 Six-month bills 0.1375 0.1395 -0.010 Two-year note 100-93/256 0.1873 -0.015 Three-year note 100-20/256 0.2237 -0.029 Five-year note 100-244/256 0.3054 -0.047 Seven-year note 101-60/256 0.4442 -0.064 10-year note 109-28/256 0.5456 -0.080 30-year bond 122 1.1289 -0.106 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.00 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.50 0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)