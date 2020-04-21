TREASURIES-Yields fall as investors wait for effective virus response

(Updates with market activity, details on 2-year note) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Safety-seeking investors bought U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday, pushing yields on the five-year note to a record low, as the difficulties of restarting the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic sank in. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 5.7 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.5691%. Yields on the five-year note hit an all-time low of 0.301%, and on the two-year its lowest since 2011. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said the trading reflected a basket of worries, including lower oil prices and a resulting hit to stock values stemming from wholesale closures of American cities and states. "It's a continued flight to quality. Investors are looking for a safety asset, and Treasuries happens to be that," di Galoma said. A potential spending deal in Congress could help improve investors' outlook, he said, but the bigger need is for officials to arrange for such things as reliable and widespread virus tests so that major parts of the U.S. economy can be reopened. U.S. congressional leaders said on Tuesday they were very close to announcing an agreement on a new coronavirus relief deal worth more than $450 billion, and President Donald Trump urged them to pass it quickly before beginning discussions on another package. But Wall Street retreated for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. crude prices and glum annual forecasts by companies foreshadowed the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 36 basis points, about 7 basis points lower than at Monday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was essentially unchanged at 0.2034% in afternoon trading. April 21 Tuesday 2:14PM New York / 1814 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 182-11/32 1-19/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-104/256 0-76/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1075 0.1093 -0.018 Six-month bills 0.145 0.1471 -0.003 Two-year note 100-85/256 0.2034 0.001 Three-year note 100-4/256 0.2447 -0.008 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.334 -0.018 Seven-year note 101-12/256 0.4715 -0.037 10-year note 108-224/256 0.5691 -0.057 30-year bond 121-92/256 1.1516 -0.083 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)