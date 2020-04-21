Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields fall as investors wait for effective virus response

Ross Kerber

    BOSTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Safety-seeking investors bought
U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday, pushing yields on the five-year note
to a record low, as the difficulties of restarting the U.S.
economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic sank in.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 5.7 basis
points in afternoon trading at 0.5691%. Yields on the five-year
note hit an all-time low of 0.301%, and on the
two-year its lowest since 2011.
    Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings,
said the trading reflected a basket of worries, including lower
oil prices and a resulting hit to stock values stemming from
wholesale closures of American cities and states.
    "It's a continued flight to quality. Investors are looking
for a safety asset, and Treasuries happens to be that," di
Galoma said.
    A potential spending deal in Congress could help improve
investors' outlook, he said, but the bigger need is for
officials to arrange for such things as reliable and widespread
virus tests so that major parts of the U.S. economy can be
reopened.
    U.S. congressional leaders said on Tuesday they were very
close to announcing an agreement on a new coronavirus relief
deal worth more than $450 billion, and President Donald Trump
urged them to pass it quickly before beginning discussions on
another package.
    But Wall Street retreated for a second straight day on
Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. crude prices and glum annual
forecasts by companies foreshadowed the biggest economic slump
since the Great Depression.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 36
basis points, about 7 basis points lower than at Monday's close.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was essentially
unchanged at 0.2034% in afternoon trading.
    
  April 21 Tuesday 2:14PM New York / 1814 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               182-11/32    1-19/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-104/256  0-76/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1075       0.1093    -0.018
 Six-month bills               0.145        0.1471    -0.003
 Two-year note                 100-85/256   0.2034    0.001
 Three-year note               100-4/256    0.2447    -0.008
 Five-year note                100-208/256  0.334     -0.018
 Seven-year note               101-12/256   0.4715    -0.037
 10-year note                  108-224/256  0.5691    -0.057
 30-year bond                  121-92/256   1.1516    -0.083
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        20.75        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        14.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.75        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -37.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Richard Chang)
