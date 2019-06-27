Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields fall as optimism on US-China trade deal ebbs

Karen Brettell

    * Concerns grow that U.S.-China trade deal will be
complicated
    * Quarter-end rebalancing seen helping bond demand
    * Treasury to sell $32 bln seven-year notes

    NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday on concerns that trade discussions between the U.S. and
China on Saturday may be more complicated than previously
expected, boosting demand for safe haven debt.
    Yields rose overnight after the South China Morning Post
(SCMP) said Washington and Beijing were laying out an agreement
that would help avert the next round of tariffs on an additional
$300 billion of Chinese imports.             
    They gave back gains, however, on concerns that China will
require the U.S. to remove sanctions on Chinese telecoms
equipment maker Huawei. Sanctions on the company should be
removed immediately, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said
on Thursday.             
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a trade
deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekend
but he is prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on virtually all
remaining Chinese imports if the two countries continue to
disagree.             
    News headlines suggest that “the meeting in Osaka is going
to be a lot more tense than some of the initial optimism
suggested,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
    Trump and Xi Jinping will meet for the first time in seven
months to discuss deteriorating ties between the world's two
largest economies at the G20 summit in Japan.             
    The ongoing U.S.-China trade war is being blamed for slowing
international growth and adding more pressure on central banks
to adopt looser policies.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is seen as certain to cut interest
rates when it meets in July.
    Demand for bonds from investors rebalancing accounts for
quarter-end is also expected this week.
    The Treasury Department will sell $32 billion in seven-year
notes on Thursday, the final sale of $113 billion in
coupon-bearing supply this week.
    The government sold $41 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday to slightly soft demand and $40 billion in two-year
notes on Tuesday to solid demand.                          
    
    

