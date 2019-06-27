Bonds News
June 27, 2019 / 6:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall as optimism on U.S.-China trade deal ebbs

Karen Brettell

3 Min Read

 (Adds Kudlow, official's comments, auction results, updates
prices)
    * Concerns grow that U.S.-China trade deal will be
complicated
    * Quarter-end rebalancing seen helping bond demand
    * Treasury sell $32 bln seven-year notes to solid demand

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday on concerns that trade discussions between the United
States and China on Saturday may be more complicated than
previously expected, boosting demand for safe-haven debt.
    Yields rose overnight after the South China Morning Post
said Washington and Beijing were laying out an agreement that
would help avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300
billion of Chinese imports.             
    They later reversed, however, on concerns that China will
require the United States to remove sanctions on Chinese
telecoms equipment maker Huawei in order to make a trade deal.
Sanctions on the company should be removed immediately, a
Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
            
    News headlines suggest that “the meeting in Osaka is going
to be a lot more tense than some of the initial optimism
suggested,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping
will meet for the first time in seven months to discuss
deteriorating ties between the world's two largest economies at
the G20 summit in Japan.             
    Trump said on Wednesday that a trade deal with Xi was
possible this weekend but he is prepared to impose tariffs on
virtually all remaining Chinese imports if the two countries
continue to disagree.             
    Yields fell to session lows on Thursday after White House
economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that Washington may move
ahead with additional tariffs on Chinese products.             
    A senior Trump administration official also said it was
unlikely that the United States would agree to lift restrictions
on Huawei.             
    The ongoing U.S.-China trade war is being blamed for slowing
international economic growth and adding pressure on central
banks to adopt looser monetary policies.
    The Federal Reserve is seen as certain to cut benchmark U.S.
interest rates when it meets in July.
    Demand for bonds from investors rebalancing accounts for
quarter-end is also expected this week.
    The Treasury Department sold $32 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday to solid demand, the final sale of $113 billion in
coupon-bearing supply this week.
    The government sold $41 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday to slightly soft demand while a $40 billion two-year
note sale on Tuesday was firm.                          

 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)
  
 
 )
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below