Economic News

TREASURIES-Yields fall as Powell sticks to view that inflation is transitory

By Karen Brettell

    NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell
after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday
maintained his view that strong inflation will be temporary,
even after data showed for the second day that price pressures
rose more than expected in June.
    U.S. monetary policy will offer "powerful support" to the
economy "until the recovery is complete," and any move to pull
back support for the economy, by first slowing the U.S. central
bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, is "still a ways
off," Powell said in a hearing before the U.S. House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee.
    Powell addressed concerns that inflation posed new risks of
its own, saying the pace of price increases was faster than
expected but would be "moderating," language that indicated he
saw no need to rush the shift towards post-pandemic policy.

    “A large percentage of the inflation data is coming from
things which Powell has said should be transitory. And although
there was anticipation that we were going to get a bump up in
inflation, and that this is higher than that bump up, I still
think that Powell will wait it out and I think he reinforced
that today,” said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading
in Chicago.
    Powell’s comments came after data showed that U.S. producer
prices accelerated in June, leading to the largest annual
increase in more than 10-1/2 years.
    Data on Tuesday also showed that U.S. consumer prices
increased by the most in 13 years in June amid supply
constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of
travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the
economic recovery gathered momentum.
    Benchmark 10-year yields fell six basis points
on Wednesday to 1.356%.
    The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
 flattened to 112 basis points.
    Inflation expectations dipped slightly, with breakeven rates
on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)
 falling to 2.56%, from 2.60% earlier on Wednesday.
    Long-dated Treasury yields have dropped and the yield curve
has flattened as investors take the view that much of the growth
boost from business reopenings has already been seen and that
any reduction in the Fed’s unprecedented stimulus will result in
slower growth.
    "The long-end is saying…that inflation is going to not
persist and overall over the longer run growth will settle back
into the trend it was in," Brien said.
    The Fed is widely expected to indicate that it will reduce
bond purchases at its August Jackson Hole economic symposium,
though reductions are not expected to begin until year-end or
early next year.
    Powell will testify before lawmakers on Thursday for a
second day.
    
    July 14 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.05         0.0507    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-204/256   0.229     -0.026
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.438     -0.032
 Five-year note                100-94/256   0.7993    -0.049
 Seven-year note               100-244/256  1.1073    -0.059
 10-year note                  102-120/256  1.3559    -0.059
 20-year bond                  105-148/256  1.9107    -0.052
 30-year bond                  108-172/256  1.9882    -0.049
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -27.50         0.00    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick
Zieminski)
