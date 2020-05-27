TREASURIES-Yields fall as risk appetite worsens

(Recasts with yield fall, adds quote, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as U.S. stock markets dropped, reversing an earlier increase in risk appetite. Sentiment was boosted earlier on Wednesday after the European Commission unveiled a plan to borrow on the market and then disburse to European Union countries 750 billion euros ($823 billion) in grants and loans to help them recover from their coronavirus-related economic slumps. But that reversed after U.S. stock markets opened. "There was a bit of a retracement in some of the risk appetite and sentiment," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell three basis points to 0.672%. The yields have traded in a range from 0.543% to 0.785% since the beginning of April. That range reflects investor uncertainty over whether there will be a new uptick in the spread of the novel coronavirus and how soon the U.S. economy will be able to recover. "That's the uncertainty that's keeping everything in a tight range," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. The Treasury will sell $45 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday, the largest sale of five-year notes on record. It sold a record $44 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday to solid demand. The Treasury will also sell $38 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. The U.S. government has been increasing the size of its debt auctions as it finances spending meant to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns aimed at stemming the spread of the virus. May 27 Wednesday 11:26AM New York / 1526 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 179-16/32 0-17/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-40/256 0-52/256 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.145 0.1475 0.005 Six-month bills 0.17 0.1725 0.007 Two-year note 99-234/256 0.1681 -0.012 Three-year note 99-194/256 0.207 -0.016 Five-year note 100-56/256 0.3302 -0.021 Seven-year note 99-240/256 0.5092 -0.026 10-year note 99-140/256 0.6721 -0.026 30-year bond 95-176/256 1.4274 -0.012 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)