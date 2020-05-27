Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields fall as risk appetite worsens

Karen Brettell

    NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday as U.S. stock markets dropped, reversing an earlier
increase in risk appetite.
    Sentiment was boosted earlier on Wednesday after the
European Commission unveiled a plan to borrow on the market and
then disburse to European Union countries 750 billion euros 
($823 billion) in grants and loans to help them recover from
their coronavirus-related economic slumps.
    But that reversed after U.S. stock markets opened.
    "There was a bit of a retracement in some of the risk
appetite and sentiment," said Jon Hill, an interest rate
strategist at BMO Capital Markets. 
    Benchmark 10-year note yields fell three basis
points to 0.672%.
    The yields have traded in a range from 0.543% to 0.785%
since the beginning of April.
    That range reflects investor uncertainty over whether there
will be a new uptick in the spread of the novel coronavirus and
how soon the U.S. economy will be able to recover.
    "That's the uncertainty that's keeping everything in a tight
range," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at
TD Securities in New York.
    The Treasury will sell $45 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday, the largest sale of five-year notes on record.
    It sold a record $44 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday to
solid demand.
    The Treasury will also sell $38 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday.
    The U.S. government has been increasing the size of its debt
auctions as it finances spending meant to blunt the economic
impact of business shutdowns aimed at stemming the spread of the
virus.
    
    May 27 Wednesday 11:26AM New York / 1526 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               179-16/32    0-17/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-40/256   0-52/256  
                               Price        Current   Net Change
                                            Yield %   (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.145        0.1475    0.005
 Six-month bills               0.17         0.1725    0.007
 Two-year note                 99-234/256   0.1681    -0.012
 Three-year note               99-194/256   0.207     -0.016
 Five-year note                100-56/256   0.3302    -0.021
 Seven-year note               99-240/256   0.5092    -0.026
 10-year note                  99-140/256   0.6721    -0.026
 30-year bond                  95-176/256   1.4274    -0.012
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.50         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -46.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
