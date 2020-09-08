Bonds News
September 8, 2020 / 2:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall as stock weakness boosts safety buying

Karen Brettell

4 Min Read

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday as a decline in stocks boosted demand for the safe haven
U.S. debt, and before the United States government will sell
$108 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.
    The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3% at the open on Tuesday as
investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights,
while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky
economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.
    That boosted demand for Treasuries, even though heavy supply
this week is expected to weigh on the bonds.
    “We have equity market weakness this morning, so it’s
probably neutralizing the set up (for the auctions),” said Tom
Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields fell 5 basis
points to 0.674%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year
notes flattened 5 basis points to 52 basis
points.
    The Treasury Department will sell a record $50 billion in
three-year notes on Tuesday, followed by $35 billion in 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
    Demand for the longer-dated debt will be under scrutiny,
after the government saw tepid interest in record large sales of
the 10-year and 30-year debt in August.
    “Those auctions were pretty sloppy, even after a pretty
significant concession coming into them,” said Simons. “The big
sizes seem to be more significant and more difficult for the
market to take down in the long end of the curve.”
    The government has been increasing Treasury supply across
the curve as it pays for stimulus meant to blunt the economic
impact of the novel coronavirus.
    Investors will be watching to see if the U.S. Congress is
likely to pass additional spending as lawmakers begin returning
to Washington this week.
    
      September 8 Tuesday 9:49AM New York / 1349 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS DEC0               176-23/32    1-11/32   
 10YR TNotes DEC0              139-100/256  0-92/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.11         0.1119    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.1275       0.1294    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-247/256   0.1429    -0.008
 Three-year note               99-224/256   0.1678    -0.016
 Five-year note                99-224/256   0.2753    -0.030
 Seven-year note               100-52/256   0.4704    -0.039
 10-year note                  99-136/256   0.6739    -0.049
 20-year bond                  98-220/256   1.1894    -0.069
 30-year bond                  99-112/256   1.3981    -0.073
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -38.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
    

 (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below