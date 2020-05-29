Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields fall as Trump leaves U.S., China trade deal untouched

    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday after President Donald Trump appeared to keep the trade
deal between the United States and China intact, but said he
would begin the process of eliminating special treatment for
Hong Kong.
    Investors are worried that escalating tensions between the
United States and China will lead the countries to tear up a
trade deal reached last year. 
    Comments by Trump on Friday focused mainly on Hong Kong,
saying China had broken its word over Hong Kong's autonomy.

    "To have come out with harsher penalties or sanctions would
risk the stock market," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at
DRW Trading in Chicago. "Clearly he is able to differentiate in
his mind any reaction to China, and the trade deal." 
    There have also been fears that Trump could refuse to pay
back some of China's Treasury holdings, which analysts say would
greatly damage demand for the bonds and send yields higher.
    DRW's Brien said such a move would be "a disaster."
    Benchmark 10-year note yields fell six basis
points to 0.648%.
    The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
 flattened to 49 basis points, from 52 basis
points on Thursday.
    The yield curve has steepened in recent weeks as the
government increases its long-dated debt issuance at a faster
pace than expected.
    At the same time the Federal Reserve has been reducing its
bond purchases, which it ramped up to historical highs in March.
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said a surge
in U.S. coronavirus infections could derail the recovery from
the deep downturn triggered by the pandemic, even as he
reiterated the central bank's vow to keep fighting the crisis.

    Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending dropped by
a record 13.6% in April, while personal income rose 10.5% in the
month.
    
      May 29 Friday 3:45PM New York / 1945 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               179-26/32    1-5/32    
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-96/256   0-108/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net Change
                                            Yield %   (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1425       0.1449    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.1625       0.1649    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-238/256   0.1603    -0.016
 Three-year note               99-206/256   0.1913    -0.032
 Five-year note                99-192/256   0.3004    -0.046
 Seven-year note               100-8/256    0.4954    -0.052
 10-year note                  99-200/256   0.6477    -0.057
 30-year bond                  96-24/256    1.4103    -0.065
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -47.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 

    

 (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alistair Bell)
