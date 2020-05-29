TREASURIES-Yields fall as U.S., China tensions increase

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday as concerns about escalating tensions between the United States and China weighed on risk sentiment. Hong Kong told the United States to keep out of the debate over national security legislation being imposed by China, and warned that withdrawal of the financial hub's special status under U.S. law could backfire on the U.S. economy. President Donald Trump is due to announce later on Friday his response to the Chinese parliament's advancement this week of security legislation for Hong Kong, which many lawyers, diplomats and investors fear could erode the city's freedoms. “What’s overhanging the market is Trump’s press conference,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “I think people are a little bit concerned about what he intends for China. Tensions between the U.S. and China just continue to escalate.” Benchmark 10-year yields fell four basis points to 0.669%. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 112 basis points, after reaching 144 basis points on Thursday, the steepest since March. The two-year 10-year yield curve flattened to 50 basis points, from 52 basis points. The yield curve has steepened in recent weeks as the government increases its long-dated debt issuance at a faster pace than expected. At the same time the Federal Reserve has been reducing its bond purchases, after it ramped them up to historical highs in March. “The mismatch between heavy Treasury issuance and shrinking Fed purchases should intensify in the next few months,” analysts at Wells Fargo said in a report on Thursday. The analysts recommend trades that benefit from further steepening in the two-year, 10-year part of the curve as two-year yields are likely to be held down by Fed policy, while 10-year notes “probably is the most vulnerable area if the global economy does recover reasonably quickly." Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending dropped by a record 13.6% in April, while personal income rose 10.5% in the month. May 29 Friday 9:16AM New York / 1316 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 179-14/32 0-25/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-60/256 0-72/256 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.1425 0.1449 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.1675 0.17 0.000 Two-year note 99-235/256 0.1661 -0.010 Three-year note 99-196/256 0.2046 -0.018 Five-year note 99-172/256 0.3162 -0.030 Seven-year note 99-238/256 0.5102 -0.037 10-year note 99-148/256 0.6689 -0.036 30-year bond 95-84/256 1.4426 -0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.25 0.50 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski)