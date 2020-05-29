Bonds News
May 29, 2020 / 1:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall as U.S., China tensions increase

Karen Brettell

4 Min Read

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on
Friday as concerns about escalating tensions between the United
States and China weighed on risk sentiment.
    Hong Kong told the United States to keep out of the debate
over national security legislation being imposed by China, and
warned that withdrawal of the financial hub's special status
under U.S. law could backfire on the U.S. economy.
    President Donald Trump is due to announce later on Friday
his response to the Chinese parliament's advancement this week
of security legislation for Hong Kong, which many lawyers,
diplomats and investors fear could erode the city's freedoms.

    “What’s overhanging the market is Trump’s press conference,”
said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global
Holdings in New York. “I think people are a little bit concerned
about what he intends for China. Tensions between the U.S. and
China just continue to escalate.”
    Benchmark 10-year yields fell four basis points
to 0.669%.
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
 flattened to 112 basis points, after reaching 144
basis points on Thursday, the steepest since March.
    The two-year 10-year yield curve flattened to
50 basis points, from 52 basis points.
    The yield curve has steepened in recent weeks as the
government increases its long-dated debt issuance at a faster
pace than expected.
    At the same time the Federal Reserve has been reducing its
bond purchases, after it ramped them up to historical highs in
March.
    “The mismatch between heavy Treasury issuance and shrinking
Fed purchases should intensify in the next few months,” analysts
at Wells Fargo said in a report on Thursday.
    The analysts recommend trades that benefit from further
steepening in the two-year, 10-year part of the curve as
two-year yields are likely to be held down by Fed policy, while
10-year notes “probably is the most vulnerable area if the
global economy does recover reasonably quickly."
    Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending dropped by
a record 13.6% in April, while personal income rose 10.5% in the
month.
    
    
      May 29 Friday 9:16AM New York / 1316 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               179-14/32    0-25/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-60/256   0-72/256  
                               Price        Current   Net Change
                                            Yield %   (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1425       0.1449    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.1675       0.17      0.000
 Two-year note                 99-235/256   0.1661    -0.010
 Three-year note               99-196/256   0.2046    -0.018
 Five-year note                99-172/256   0.3162    -0.030
 Seven-year note               99-238/256   0.5102    -0.037
 10-year note                  99-148/256   0.6689    -0.036
 30-year bond                  95-84/256    1.4426    -0.032
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -47.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
