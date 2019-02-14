Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields fall as weak U.S. retail sales spur economy concerns

 (Adds comments from Fed's Brainard; updates prices)
    * Retail spending fell in December
    * Germany narrowly avoids recession
    * U.S., China trade talks in focus

    NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on
Thursday after data showed that U.S. retail sales recorded their
biggest drop in more than nine years in December, suggesting a
slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018.
    The Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled 1.2
percent, the largest decline since September 2009, when the
economy was emerging from recession.             
    “It calls into question the underlying strength of the
domestic consumer and in particular this kind of lays the
groundwork to confirm the Fed’s bias in pausing the tightening
cycle,” said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year yields have fallen from seven-year highs
reached in October on concern about weak international growth
and the possibility of a slowing U.S. economy. Those fears have
also led the Federal Reserve to adopt a far more dovish posture
on further interest rate increases.
    Hill added that the Fed funds market is now pricing for the
possibility of a rate cut in late 2019 or early 2020.
    Fed Governor Lael Brainard also said on Thursday that the
U.S. central bank should stop paring its balance sheet by the
end of this year, suggesting that it could wind up with a
permanently bigger balance sheet than had been expected even a
few months ago.             
    The U.S. data comes after Germany’s gross domestic product
came in even lower than economists’ expectations in the fourth
quarter of last year, with the country narrowly avoiding
recession.             
    U.S. 10-year notes             gained 13/32 in price to
yield 2.661 percent, down from 2.706 percent on Wednesday. They
are down from 3.261 percent in October.
    The yields rose to one-week highs on Wednesday after data
showed that core consumer price inflation, which excludes the
volatile food and energy components, gained 0.2 percent in
January, easing some concerns about a drop in inflation.
            
    Consumer sentiment data on Friday will be the next focus for
further signals about the U.S. economy's strength.
    Investors are also focused on trade talks between the United
States and China.
    The Trump administration's top two negotiators in trade
talks with China will meet on Friday with Chinese President Xi
Jinping, but there has been no decision to extend a March 1 U.S.
deadline for a deal, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow
said on Thursday.             

