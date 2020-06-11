TREASURIES-Yields fall as yield curve control remains in question

CHICAGO, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued their downward trajectory on Thursday, with the longer end of the curve falling harder as the market pondered whether the Federal Reserve would turn to yield curve control in the coming months. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 7.4 basis points at 0.674%. "It's entirely too early for trades to be put on for yield curve control because as much as we do seem to be heading in that direction, nothing that we got from the Fed yesterday really suggests that it's a particularly near-term prospect," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Under yield curve control, the Fed would target a particular yield and buy enough bonds to keep the rate from rising above that target level. On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said policymakers had a full discussion about employing yield curve controls, but for now would continue with the Fed's current level of purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. Simons said that if the Fed were to opt for yield curve control, it would make more sense to target the front end of the curve while making fixed purchases for longer maturities, with the consistent buying helping to keep yields lower. Expectations that the Fed will cap short-dated Treasury yields has increased demand for trades that benefit from yield curve steepening. Investors are betting that short-term rates will be held down by the Fed's low rate policy, while long-dated debt will be hurt by improving economic expectations and increasing Treasury supply. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49.10 basis points, about 6 basis points lower than at Wednesday's close. It reached 72 basis points on Friday, the steepest since March, after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May. Later on Thursday, the Treasury will sell $19 billion of 30-year bonds. With the 30-year yield falling ahead of the sale, Simons said, "It's going be so rich that who's going to want to bid through whatever market level is prevailing at the time?" The 30-year yield was last down 9.2 basis points at 1.428%. Bids submitted in a Thursday morning overnight repurchase agreement operation totaled $47.85 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. June 11 Thursday 8:48AM New York / 1348 GMT Price Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1725 0.1755 0.003 Six-month bills 0.18 0.1827 -0.002 Two-year note 99-228/256 0.1807 0.002 Three-year note 100-30/256 0.2108 -0.005 Five-year note 99-182/256 0.3087 -0.028 Seven-year note 99-240/256 0.5091 -0.055 10-year note 99-136/256 0.6739 -0.074 20-year bond 98-128/256 1.2099 -0.089 30-year bond 95-172/256 1.4282 -0.092 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)